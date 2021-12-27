MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday, so any business to be dated in 2021 will have to be in the treasurer’s office by Thursday, Dec. 30.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said real estate and personal property amounts may be found on the website NTO.US under Madison County, or the treasurer’s office may be reached at 402-454-3311, extension 231. Payment may be mailed to Madison County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 270, Madison, NE 68748.