MADISON — When workers continue construction at the Madison County Courthouse in the spring, there likely will be some security officers assisting.
At Monday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Todd Volk updated the county board on preparations for that work.
Earlier this year, workers began to update the phone and telecommunications system. In the course of installing the system, it was discovered that the courthouse’s electrical system is pushed to the limits.
Plans are to update that electrical system and do other work in late March and early April.
Volk said he doesn’t have enough law enforcement officers to provide all the security at the courthouse offices during construction and conduct regular duties during those two weeks.
Some of the offices also will be operating from the Madison County Fairgrounds during that construction, which will require additional security as well.
The county also is working out a system so it will be apparent when employees are working in the offices to be able to identify construction workers from someone who isn’t supposed to be there. The courthouse contains a variety of legal documents from liens to election ballots.
Uhlir said it seems to make the most sense to hire a security company to assist, just to make sure files or other things don’t disappear.
Commissioner Eric Stinson agreed.
“We don’t want to run (the sheriff) short-handed trying to cover everything here when they need to be doing something else,” Stinson said.
In the end, commissioners directed Volk to contact security companies to see what the cost per hour would be. Later, an estimate of hours will be made.
They also discussed having background checks completed on construction employees, but no formal action was taken.