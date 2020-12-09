Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Caleb Henry, 29, to Micaela Lardy, 27. Has Lor Tae, 45, to Wai Htoo, 48. Diego Guarcas Pol, 30, to Kimberly Trevino, 20. Christopher Hupp, 34, to Ali Fuchtman, 32. Scott Hille, 44, to Toni Miller, 27.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Merle Kallhoff v. Deborah Kallhoff.
Criminal case judgments
Amparo Cenovia Gonzalez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, one year and 60 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 8 days served, 1 year of post-release supervision, $500, driver’s license impounded for 6 months, costs.
Amjad Almusa, 28, Norfolk Regional Center, attempted third-degree assault of a health care worker, assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Mauricio Joromoco-Hernandez, 43, Madison, attempted strangulation, 364 days in jail with credit for 155 days served.
Katelin Dover, 35, York, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree forgery, criminal mischief, 6 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Nicole R. Hartman, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Joan B. San Pedro Brito, exhibition driving, $300, costs.
Rebecca George, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jerry G. Morales, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jeremiah J. Shald, harassment protection order violation, 30 days in jail with credit for 25 days served, costs.
Travis D. Mace, theft by receiving stolen property, $1,000, costs.
Devon Harlow, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, two days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Anna N. Schaeufele, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Francisco Salazar, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Derek R. Pedroza, second-degree criminal trespassing, $100, costs.
Xacjare J. Rath, theft, 90 days in jail, costs.
Dallus L. Christiansen, driving under the influence, $500, nine months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Marvin G. Marty III, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Devin D. Delgado, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Angela M. Dohmen, theft, $678.26, costs.
Kierra, L. Shearer, theft, $500, costs.
Kevin S. Korte, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
James W. Wimsatt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Christina Hupp, two counts of nuisances, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Joy Parkinson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,779, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeanann M. Carter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,238, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marliza Garza, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $444, interest, costs, fees.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Aneya M. Correa Mora, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $587.71, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Thomas Johnson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $4,439.54, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Lilian Duarte, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Danielle McIntosh, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $355.55, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. James Greenhalgh, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $200, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Ariel M. Widhalm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,408.20, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection v. Shelly Classen, Grand Island, plaintiff awarded $1,694.59, fees, costs.
General Collection v. Robert Layton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $426. 17, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Manuel Batista Jr., Madison, plaintiff awarded $245.84, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cody A. Lind, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,554.06, interest, fees, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Dawn B. Wright, Humeston, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $5,100.24, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Caitlin Wiley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $406.98, costs.
Portfolio Recover Associates v. Misti Gandert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $689.57, costs.
Security Credit Services v. Lindsay Jaster, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,167.38, costs.
Speeding violations
Tristin T. Klinger, $25, costs. Jennifer L. Nekolite, $25, costs. Korbyn L. Battershaw, $125, costs. Julio E. Mora-Vasquez, $75, costs. Maira Equihua, $25, costs. Edgar Zavala, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs.
Rosa L. Salmeron, failure to use seatbelt, $50. Jasmine K. Wiese, $25, costs. Yosvany Prieto Diaz, no valid registration, $100, costs. Brian T. Larson, no valid registration, $225, costs. David M. Sexton, $75, costs.
Karla A. Varela, $25, costs. Kathleen W. Leigh, $125, costs. Jayden R. Sporleder, $25, costs. Ian P. Witzel, $75, costs. Dustin J. Podoll, $75, costs.
Santiago R. Barritt, $25, costs. Jan Louw De Jager, $25, costs. Damian A. Robles, $125, costs. Jessica K. Fox, $75, costs. Julissa R. Elsberry, violation of POP license, $200, costs. Hallie L. Knutson, $20, costs. Daniel A. Aguilar, $75, costs.
Other citations
Carol J. Lurz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Javier Hernandez-Garcia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Richard J. Winter, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Malu E. De La Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Zoe M. Wieneke, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Faith A. Weaver, no proof of ownership, failure to display proper number, $75, costs. Rebecka A. Wedekind, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Jose A. Jimenez, no registration in vehicle, CMV load securement, $125, costs. Hector Y. Lopez Navarro, overweight on axle, exceeded posted load capacity, $250. Kassandra G. Roman, failure to use child passenger restriction, fictitious plates, $75, costs.
Russell W. Schroeder, load contents requirement violation, $100, costs. Jerry G. Morales, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs. Johannah Tassemeyer, careless driving, $100, costs. Lauryn O. Hoff, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Mario S. Salgado, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Delaney J. Wallwey, $50, costs.
Tami S. Kaup, improper turn, $25, costs. Randall W. Gillham, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Autumn R. Titus, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Reginald Simmons, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alexander M. Pietryga, no valid registration, $25.
Ricky S. Klabenes, defective equipment, $25, costs. Juan Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Julia K. Harley, no valid registration, $25, costs. Steven J. Cantrell, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Zane E. Zielinski, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Troy A. Foecking, no valid registration, $25, costs. Matthew J. Behrens, no valid registration, $25, costs. Todd. D Tuls, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jessica E. James, no valid operator’s license, negligent driving, $150, costs. Ryan J. Baker, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Larry A. Linse, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sammie-Lee M. Johnson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.