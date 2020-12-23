Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Chris Bouslaugh, 51, to Shelly Weitzenkamp, 43. Miguel Alarcon Garcia, 29, to Sandra Romero Abrajan, 26. Steven Dreger, 35, to Jill Olson, 37. Daniel Hollis, 32, to Charlee Bauer, 41. Ruben Fernandez, 45, to April Waggoner, 45.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Alana Herley v. Patrick Herley. Patricia Weichman v. Roger Weichman.
Criminal case judgments
Brenda C. Ibarra, 29, 1002 Riverside Blvd., possession of a controlled substance, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Cody R. Scott, 27, 509 Walnut St., attempt of a Class I felony, 6 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Charles Owens, 35, 308 S. Victory Road, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of cocaine, 36 months’ probation, costs.
Ronald R. Mandl, 58, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., criminal impersonation, driving under revocation, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Mauricio Joromoco-Hernandez, 43, Madison, assault by strangulation, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 155 days served, costs.
Jose M. Lemus, 32, 809 S. 15th St., driving while license revoked from DUI, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Ramon A. Horne, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nestor Gonzalez, false reporting, unlawful parking, 18 days in jail, credit for entire jail sentence, $25, costs.
Coleman R. Bauer, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lochlan J. Simonson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Sonia G. Centeno, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Michael D. Garver, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, speeding, $600, costs.
Wade Shipps, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Scott M. Williams of Oakdale, plaintiff awarded $271.88, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Edith Romero of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,155.78, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Glen Bowers of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $775.91, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Hollie James of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $815.06, interest, fees, costs.
Bank of America v. Carla Jo Veik of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,915.71, costs.
Speeding violations
Jesus A. Mata, $25, costs. Juan O. Gutierrez, $25, costs. Brandon C. Schulzkump, $200, costs. Hunter E. Thramer, $25, costs. Brenda L. Sedivy, $75, costs.
Benjamin G. Green, $125, costs. Chad P. Clausen, $20, costs. Coltin J. Bauer, $75, costs. Ivan Castillo Garcia, $75, costs. Sahar Zahrouni, $25, costs.
Brian Diego-Garcia, $75, costs. Patricia L. Blunck, $75, costs. Mark J. Luhr, $75, costs.
Other citations
Tamira D. Bennett-Volk, careless driving, $100, costs. James D. Smith, no valid registration, $200, costs. Colby B. Hansen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Andrew L. Krueger, following too closely, $50, costs. Levi T. Foland, following too closely, $50, costs.
Breanna M. Haines, negligent driving, $75, costs. Di Di, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Roy Milligan, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Juan E. Cortez Escobar, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Shirley K. Kelberlau, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Kalie A. Drahota, following too closely, $50, costs. Lacee D. Tuttle, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Mario A. Moreno Urias, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Dustin L. Shutt, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jose D. Medina Semidey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jorge Ali Sanchez Varela, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Cassandra L. Oestreich, following too closely, $50, costs. Lauren A. Cox, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Juan D. Aviles, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Caleb B. Jones, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Kolbie J. Heppner, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Derek R. Pedroza, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *Wrong name: In last Wednesday’s Daily News court list, it was reported that Chris Bouslaugh and a Beverly Campbell received a Madison County marriage license. The correct name of the bride is Shelly Weitzenkamp.
***The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.