Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Scott Hille, 44, to Toni Miller, 28.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Jake E. Madrigal, 26, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, 6 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Wyatt E. Walker, theft, 7 days in jail, $250, $83.50 in restitution, costs.

Mason C. King, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, $600, 2 days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for one year, costs.

Riley J. Grote, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Andy Garcia, driving under the influence, $500, 13 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 15 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Dianna L. Butts, attempt of a Class IV felony, 11 days in jail.

Caage J. Stickley, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Dillan J. Krings, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Civil case judgments

Midland Credit Management v. Karina Perez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,459.16, costs.

ARL Credit Services v. Billy J. Padilla, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,45.43, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Priscilla Barajas, Madison, plaintiff awarded $288, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Jocelyne Arreola, Madison, plaintiff awarded $305, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Mikahail A. Behnke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $236.35, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Angelica Arreguin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $441.57, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Jeremiah D. Galusha, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,067.82, interest, fees, costs.

National Account Systems of Omaha v. Samantha Mascorro, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $865.97, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Ariana Wolfgram, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $199.63, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Zakary W. Danekas, $25, costs. Brian L. Schwartz, $25, costs. Emmanuel Garza Magana, $75, costs. Kaitlyn E. Smith, $25, costs. Ismael Alvarez Cordova, $125, costs. Steven E. Hull, $75, costs.

Other citations

John L. Epp, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Stephanie A. Stubbs, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leone R. Bussey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jacqueline L. McPherson, following too closely, $50, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

