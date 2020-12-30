Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Scott Hille, 44, to Toni Miller, 28.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jake E. Madrigal, 26, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, 6 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Wyatt E. Walker, theft, 7 days in jail, $250, $83.50 in restitution, costs.
Mason C. King, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, $600, 2 days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for one year, costs.
Riley J. Grote, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Andy Garcia, driving under the influence, $500, 13 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 15 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dianna L. Butts, attempt of a Class IV felony, 11 days in jail.
Caage J. Stickley, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dillan J. Krings, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Karina Perez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,459.16, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Billy J. Padilla, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,45.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Priscilla Barajas, Madison, plaintiff awarded $288, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jocelyne Arreola, Madison, plaintiff awarded $305, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mikahail A. Behnke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $236.35, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Angelica Arreguin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $441.57, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeremiah D. Galusha, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,067.82, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Samantha Mascorro, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $865.97, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ariana Wolfgram, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $199.63, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Zakary W. Danekas, $25, costs. Brian L. Schwartz, $25, costs. Emmanuel Garza Magana, $75, costs. Kaitlyn E. Smith, $25, costs. Ismael Alvarez Cordova, $125, costs. Steven E. Hull, $75, costs.
Other citations
John L. Epp, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Stephanie A. Stubbs, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leone R. Bussey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jacqueline L. McPherson, following too closely, $50, costs.
