Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Tanner Carstens, 30, to Samantha Suhr, 26. Chris Bouslaugh, 51, to Beverly Campbell, 43.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Christopher A. Lich v. Charlotte A. Lich.
Criminal case judgments
Amy L. Schaible, 37, 125 Jefferson Ave., controlled substance delivery, attempted controlled substance delivery, 6 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Correction with credit for 42 days served, costs.
Lucas C. Maggart, 29, 805 Eastridge Ave., two counts of third-degree assault on a health care professional, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, 35 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 26 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Festus C. Parry, 23, Jefferson City, Montana, failure to appear while on bail, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Jason T. Frazier, theft, failure to appear, $250, costs.
Brett J. Kielty, open alcohol container, speeding, $250, costs.
Allora J. Goodell, driving under the influence — first offense, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Grant W. Buck, driving under the influence — first offense, driving under suspension, age misrepresentation, $750, 24 months’ probation, 30 days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for 6 months and 60 days, costs.
Magdaleno Cortes-Gomez, driving under the influence — first offense, $500, 30 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dana Webb, stop sign violation, no proof of insurance, two failures to appear, improper lane change, $400, costs.
David Delgado, third-degree assault, $1,000, costs.
Cali R. Thayer, curfew violation, $15, costs.
Jaidyn K. Jones, use of unauthorized financial transaction device, $500, 45 days in jail, 18 months’ probation.
Nathan T. Brandt, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 14 days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for one year, costs.
Emma R. Matthies, theft, $300, costs.
Monalisa Passanando, attempt of a Class IV felony, 10 days in jail.
Randall F. Baker Jr., theft, 30 days in jail with credit for 25 days served.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Sherry L. Hanson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,322.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Derrick Brugman and Charisma Brugman of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,620.08, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer M. Nichols and Barry D. Nichols of Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $700, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Schuyler K. Hellerich, $75, costs. Eh Gay, $75, costs. Shelby R. Dilfer, $25, costs. Katherine A. Carey, $125, costs. Yero Marbelis Gonzalez, $25, costs.
Dylan R. Voss, $25, costs. Jacob E. Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $275, costs. Jeremiah J. Shald, $125, costs. Jose H. Espinoza, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Filomon Ordonez Reyes, $25, costs.
Grant T. DeFor, $25, costs. Daniel R. Connot, $75, costs. Travis T. Aldag, $125, costs.
Other citations
Joseph R. Rutjens, overweight on axle, $150. Jon S. Sybesma, traffic control device, $25, costs. Elias V. Moreira Rodriguez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Haley J. Sukup, improper lane change, $25. Jessica A. Sotelo, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Cyrus L. Ahlman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jesse E. Books, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Francisco Vizcarrondo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Michael N. Jasperson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Maria M. Mendez Lopez, improper lane change, no valid registration, $50, costs.
Saulo Casillas, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Lori L. Milne, no headlights, $25, costs. Larry E. Beyer, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Nancy T. Burbach, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jewel A. Villareal, no headlights, $25, costs.
James Wimsatt, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Noelbis Vazquez, operator’s license revocation violation, $25, costs.
