Court list delayed

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its readers.
In other news
NEW YORK (AP) — Six of America’s late-night television comedy hosts — five of them white men — turned serious after the nation’s weekend of unrest following the death of George Floyd to suggest they and others need to do more than talk about racism.
NORFOLK —Northeast Community College will discontinue its fledgling men’s and women’s rodeo program effective immediately, according to a press release issued from the college late Wednesday morning.
CLEARWATER — Saddle up, cowboys and cowgirls. Clearwater’s Big Rodeo, the 53rd edition, is loading in the chute, ready to ride.
CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — As the coronavirus raced across America, this quaint seaside town did what would normally be unthinkable for a tourist destination.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is advising consumers that the U.S. Department of Treasury has adjusted certain features of its Economic Impact Payment debit cards in response to feedback from consumers.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s chief epidemiologist on Wednesday defended his country’s controversial coronavirus strategy, which avoided a lockdown but resulted in one of the highest per capita COVID-19 death rates in the world.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Glee” star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”
