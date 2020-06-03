Court action
NDN stock photo

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its readers.

Tags

In other news

Late-night hosts say fighting racism means more than talk

Late-night hosts say fighting racism means more than talk

NEW YORK (AP) — Six of America’s late-night television comedy hosts — five of them white men — turned serious after the nation’s weekend of unrest following the death of George Floyd to suggest they and others need to do more than talk about racism.

Rodeo rescheduled for July

Rodeo rescheduled for July

CLEARWATER — Saddle up, cowboys and cowgirls. Clearwater’s Big Rodeo, the 53rd edition, is loading in the chute, ready to ride.

Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews

Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Court list delayed

Court list delayed

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inco…