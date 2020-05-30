Court list delayed

NDN logo

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its readers.

Dirt work continues

Crews are working full speed despite heavy rains last weekend and earlier this week on East Benjamin Avenue, which is being widened from Victory Road to Highway 35.

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

ATLANTA (AP) — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.