Court list delayed

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its readers.
The situation appeared to be bleak on April 17.
Crews are working full speed despite heavy rains last weekend and earlier this week on East Benjamin Avenue, which is being widened from Victory Road to Highway 35.
The Norfolk Public Library’s doors have been closed for more than two months now, but that doesn’t mean it has stopped serving people.
In Northeast and North Central Nebraska, like other parts of the state, there have been many directed health measures that have irritated Nebraskans.
MADISON — A Norfolk man was given probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine here in district court on Friday.
WISNER — Consider it a novel front porch program for the novel coronavirus.
LINCOLN — Nebraska workers who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance benefits may apply for an extension of benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
ATLANTA (AP) — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.