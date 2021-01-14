STANTON — A husband and wife in Stanton were arrested Thursday morning on felony drug charges.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office went to a Stanton residence to serve an arrest warrant on Tanner Pinkston, 37, just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Pinkston was found hiding in a bathroom of the residence and a subsequent investigation located methamphetamine, marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia and two prohibited weapons in the residence, Unger said.
Pinkston was arrested on the original warrant and additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person (felon).
His wife, Adriana Pinkston, 37, Stanton was arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.