HUMPHREY — Christopher and Tita Secuya are Humphrey’s newest residents, having moved here from the Philippines.
Christopher is teaching elementary music at St. Francis School and Tita is at home with their two boys, children Jnn Eli, 4, who has autism and attends Humphrey Public School, and John Benedict, 3.
The Philippines comprises 7,114 islands, and the Secuyas lived on the island of Cebu.
“In our place it is traditional because we are a colonized country by Spain (since) 1545,” Christopher said. “Christianity was brought to Cebu, which is why they honor the Santo Niño de Cebú.”
Christopher’s parents, Phillip and Ros, still live in Cebu, where his mother is a dressmaker and his father a auto painter. Christopher was born in Minglanilla, a town of about 33,000. He said the town has a lot of people, but not a lot of land, making it crowded.
English is taught in the school system.
“We were trained that way,” he said.
He attended the University of Cebu, majoring in secondary education.
“You cannot spell success without ‘u, b,’ ” he said with a laugh.
Christopher credits the nuns who taught him in school for him becoming a teacher.
“Since the time the Immaculate teachers taught me how to read music ,I was so inclined to teach, and I graduated in 1995, and religious education was not being offered as a major,” he said. “I already immersed myself in note reading, and the nuns taught me how to play the piano, the guitar, the violin, and especially reading music. Because of their influence, it was so ingrained in my mind I should teach just like they do. Eventually, I became a teacher.”
His first year of teaching was on at the Order of St. Benedict.
“That same year I was involved in different musical activities like directing musical plays, and the sisters saw my potential. My formal training was in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, but it was more of a crash course for those musical plays, conducting, everything was a crash course. So I owe everything to those sisters who supported me.”
He graduated college in 2000, and then taught the next eight years in a Benedictine school, then at Our Lady of Fatima, both in Minglanilla.
A friend told him to start applying for teaching positions in the United States.
“I applied to a few places, and I just prayed to God. It is actually my desire to learn more about the American educational system. The passion was burning in my heart to know more about the educational system. Since I want to teach concert band, I was just limited in the resources at my schools because buying instruments is so expensive. A sister said one time, we’ll just focus on our recorders,” he said.
He has a desire to teach concert band one day, but for now he is grateful to be in the United States and at St. Francis.
Christopher said he and his family feel blessed to be here, and he is amazed at the ease with which he can communicate with administrative members like St. Francis principal Jennifer Dunn,
“The people are fantastic,” he said. “It seems like I’m living in heaven. The reason I think we achieve quality education in the United States, the technology, yes, but I see Jennifer as a principal who — and I don’t want to compare — but I cannot talk to my principal (in the Philippines) in that manner. You cannot just go to your principal. As an educator, a facility member, you have to set an appointment to get to your principal, you go first to your coordinator, then to your principal. Here, I was just so amazed, and Jennifer said quit calling me ma’am. I was thinking that is why we have quality education, because of the support system in the school. You want to make sure the students are taken care of, and Jennifer makes me feel that way, that I am taken care of, and in return I’m going to take care of the students. I’m going to do my best, I’m going to give my best.”
St. Francis was in the market for a religion teacher and an elementary school music teacher when Dunn said she saw Christopher’s application.
Being in the United States is an adjustment for Christopher and Tita, from the difference in time zone to climate to food.
Christopher said his sleep patterns are still adjusting, and he’s also getting used to the weather and food. He and Tita have found the Asian Market in Madison, where they buy rice, a staple in their diet, and other food more to their liking.
“In the Philippines rice is life,” he said.
The weather is an adjustment. Tita said she’s been told winter is coming.
“The weather is good, but they said it’s going to get worse,” she said.
“But you know what, for a Filipino like me … experiencing something like snow is something we are looking forward to. In the next few months I will experience snow. I was told it’s worse, it’s very cold, but a body can adjust. I’m excited.”
Tita said everyone has been welcoming and helpful.
“Humphrey is a very nice community,” Tita said. “The people are very nice, they’re very thoughtful, and very accommodating. “I’m so blessed we are in Humphrey.”
Tita said she enjoys the “peacefulness” of Humphrey, and “It’s quiet, it’s clean, the streets are clean. Back in the Philippines I can say the streets are not so clean. You can see a lot of dogs everywhere, so you can imagine that, but here it’s very clean.”
“I am just so glad I am at St. Francis,” Christopher said. “It is a dream come true in real life. I want to give glory to God for giving me this opportunity, and I’m not wasting any time to give the best music opportunity. I want to thank Jennifer for giving me this opportunity, and the people are so supportive.”
He said the United States is blessed and credits the generosity of its people.
“They support people, they don’t look down on people, they lift you up,” he said. “For me this land is flowing with milk and honey.”