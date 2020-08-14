Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

NORFOLK — Norfolk police were called early Friday morning to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park after reports of people in a car trying to sell drugs to people.

Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called Friday at 1:51 a.m. to the park to investigate a black Monte Carlo attempting to sell drugs to people.

Officers located the vehicle near a camping tent and had contact with man and woman who were inside the tent. The man was identified as Arthur Molina, 49, homeless. The woman was identified as Debbie L. Brandt, 48, homeless.

Bauer said a check of their licenses showed that Molina had an active Madison County arrest warrant. Molina was then taken into custody and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Bauer said officers saw drug paraphernalia in the tent during the contact with the couple. In a subsequent search, officers located a glass pipe in Brandt’s purse that reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandt was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

What your kids need most from you as they return to school

What your kids need most from you as they return to school

There are a lot of feelings about going back to school this fall. No matter where you stand on the issue, there is likely one thing we all have in common: None of us are entirely satisfied with the answers. As parents of a 5- and 12-year-old, my teacher husband and I discuss the “go back” pl…