NORFOLK — Norfolk police were called early Friday morning to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park after reports of people in a car trying to sell drugs to people.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called Friday at 1:51 a.m. to the park to investigate a black Monte Carlo attempting to sell drugs to people.
Officers located the vehicle near a camping tent and had contact with man and woman who were inside the tent. The man was identified as Arthur Molina, 49, homeless. The woman was identified as Debbie L. Brandt, 48, homeless.
Bauer said a check of their licenses showed that Molina had an active Madison County arrest warrant. Molina was then taken into custody and taken to the Madison County Jail.
Bauer said officers saw drug paraphernalia in the tent during the contact with the couple. In a subsequent search, officers located a glass pipe in Brandt’s purse that reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandt was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.