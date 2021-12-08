MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners — as opposed to the state — will be deciding where funds will be allocated locally from a national opioid lawsuit settlement.
Commissioners chose Tuesday to take that option after receiving a letter in October from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson stating that two settlements had been reached regarding the manufacturing and distribution of prescription opioids.
The letter identified three responses and stated that the county had until Friday, Dec. 31, to notify the state of which response it wants to take. The choices were to give the funds to the state and apply for grants as needed, refuse the funds or keep the funds locally.
Opioids are painkillers, including OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin and many others, along with some street variations. Opioids are effective in reducing pain, but they also can be highly addictive.
The lawsuit was from early 2018 when a couple of law firms approached the county seeking to represent it. The county declined to participate in the private firms’ lawsuits.
The funds are designed to help cover such things as the county’s costs in dealing with drug overdoses, abandoned children, treatment, babies who are born addicted, thefts and crime by those addicted, and prosecution, law enforcement and incarceration costs.
Peterson’s letter included options such as having the county elect to have its share go to a Nebraska Opioid Recovery Fund for use within the county’s behavioral health region.
The amount of the settlement and the county’s share are unknown, with the county expected to receive the funds in July.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said there is a chance the county will learn its portion of the funds before July.
Uhlir participated in a conference call recently with the attorney general, along with leadership from the Nebraska Association of County Officials and the League Association of Risk Management.
“We do know a portion of whatever we get, a portion will go to the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Uhlir said he would like keep the funds local as it is in the best position to know where the funds can do the most good.
Uhlir said along with recovery and education, he would like to have the county consider having a detox center at the Madison County Jail. Uhlir has discussed that possibility with Sheriff Todd Volk, who has requested it for the county.
It’s difficult for the county to try to treat inmates when they are coming down and the jail isn’t conducive to what they need coming off a high.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said with the county no longer having a dispatch center, there has been mention that the area might serve as a place for the detox center.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said some of the local places that deal with opioid addicts that could use funds include Region 4, Behavioral Health Services and others.
Both Schmidt and commissioner Eric Stinson said they also believe the county would be in a better position to know what local entities would benefit the most from the funds.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to keep the funds local and have Pruss be the representative to sign the documents needed.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk; four from the public; and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 15 minutes, including time spent meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2023 grant award for Community-Based Juvenile Services Aid Grant.
— Approved a contract with TMS International for snow removal for the roads northeast of Norfolk, contingent on receipt of bond.
— Approved a change order revised for the Hadar Road project, resulting in an increase of $30,828.
— Awarded a contract to the low bidder, Herbst Construction Inc., for $1,299,987 for the bridge about 2 miles south of Battle Creek on 838th Road.
— Authorized striking personal property taxes in the amount of $37,503 from the tax list.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to DAS State Accounting.
— Approved a project supplemental agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for the Battle Creek North project.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.