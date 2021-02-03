MADISON — Planning for a disaster is something most government bodies don’t want to do, but the hours spent doing it usually prove invaluable when a disaster inevitably happens.
One such tool they use is known as a Local Emergency Operations Plan or LEOP. Each county has a LEOP, and it is required to be updated every five years.
Bobbi Risor, the Region 11 emergency management coordinator for Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties, told the county board of commissioners at its meeting on Tuesday that Madison County wasn’t scheduled to update its LEOP until next year.
The State of Nebraska, however, received a grant and now all 93 counties in Nebraska will update their plans this year. Coincidentally, Pierce and Antelope counties were due to update their LEOPs this year, Risor said.
One of the biggest changes will be that instead of having the plan in 3- to 4-inch binders, each county will have it online. In addition, the plans no longer will be updated every five years. Instead, they will be updated as soon as changes are made.
LEOPs contain a wealth of information, and they are used by first responders to educate new volunteers and community members on procedures to take during an emergency.
Some of the information includes how to undertake mass vaccinations, including where to get vaccines and where to administer them.
Another section might cover an agricultural disease response plan. It would state, for example, what to do if an outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease would occur and designate a holding area for infected animals.
Risor said the state makes the template for the LEOP, and then each county can alter it to make it work.
About the only negative with having it all online might be if a tornado or flood occurs and there is no electricity or cell towers. Accessing the plan in such a situation might be more difficult than having the binders, she said.
ALSO DURING the meeting, the county board was updated on IPAWS, which is the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.
Risor said Region 11 contains four dispatch centers — one for each county and the City of Norfolk. Now each of the dispatch centers will have the capability of putting out a warning.
This has been in the works since October 2019, she said, and FEMA approved it.
As an example, there might be a need to evacuate a section of Norfolk or one of the towns. The appropriate dispatch center then can send an alert out that goes to cellphones, tablets and the internet.
It also goes over radios and ticker tape over the bottom of the TV. If people drive into the area, their cellphones will ping, she said.
The warnings are for such occurrences as civil emergency, fire, hazardous material, law enforcement warnings or floods.
“It has to be something large,” she said. “It has to be something big.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman who also serves on the Region 11 board, said one of the advantages of IPAWs is that warnings can go out over the entire three counties or targeted to a specific area, such as a neighborhood. That helps to avoid panic.
“I think it is a great tool,” Uhlir said.
Risor said both upgrades won’t cost the county any additional funds. The first is paid for with a state grant, she said, and the second is paid for by FEMA.