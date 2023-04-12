MADISON — After making several cuts and other modifications, the Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract to remodel the public defender’s building to a Madison contractor.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to award a $52,730 contract to d.w.b. Inc. of Madison, which submitted the only bid. The company agreed to work with the county board to see if changes could be made to lower the cost at the last meeting when the bid was initially discussed.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, spoke to public defender Matthew Headley, while Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, worked with Doug Wagner of d.w.b. to find areas to cut.
The original bid was in the amount of $73,050, along with an alternate for an additional cost of $16,072 for a kitchen and break room area.
A total of $21,970 in deductions were made since the last meeting, such as getting rid of an aluminum door, getting rid of replacement switches, receptacles, cover plates, light fixtures in the reception area, deducting some ceiling repairs and some oak wainscot paneling and trim.
The project came in considerably higher than what the county anticipated when it set aside funds in the budget.
After asking Headley questions, Schmidt said he would like to have security cameras installed. The county then added $1,650 back to have d.w.b. install the cameras and wiring, with the county agreeing to supply the cameras. Uhlir said after going to look at the office, he agrees that the cameras are needed.
The building at 104 S. Main St. was built in 1987 and had an addition constructed about 15 years ago. The majority of the work is related to remodeling the front entry.
Uhlir said he also agrees with Headley that the kitchen and break room do need work, given all the cooking that is done there, he said.
The work will not be completed until the next fiscal year, which begin July 1.
Headley said he would like to have the work completed all at once, likely in August, so it is least disruptive to his office. The cost for the kitchen and break room work is $16,072, which will likely be included next year.
Part of the discussion included door knobs that are not being replaced with door handles to make sure the office is ADA compliant. The county’s maintenance person will replace the knobs that are not in compliance, based on discussions Tuesday.
The final contract that was agreed upon Tuesday was for $52,730, which includes adding back the wiring and installation for security cameras that had been cut.
Uhlir said he appreciated Headley’s patience with the project.
“We’re trying to be fiscally responsible, and we know you need some things changed in there,” Uhlir said.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said she would be sending out budget sheets in the coming months, so it would be good to include the break room work in the capital acquisition projects.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; four citizens; and two media representatives.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 12 minutes, including meeting before the county board meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization to consider motor vehicle exemptions and one tax list correction.
— Acknowledged receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
— Awarded a contract for $80,563 to Straight-Line Striping Inc. for the 2023 road striping projects.
— Approved an interlocal agreement for the Village of Meadow Grove for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.
— Rejected all bids for culvert pipe for 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to NMC CAT of Norfolk for furnishing grader blades for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to Murphy Tracker of Sioux City, Iowa, for furnishing a used motor grader for Road District 1.
— Authorized placement of “No Truck” signs prohibiting trucks on Eisenhower Avenue between 25th Street and 37th Street, and on 49th Street between Benjamin Avenue and Eisenhower Avenue.
— Met with Elaine Menzel, an attorney for Nebraska Association of County Officials, to discuss opioids settlements and miscellaneous items.
— Approved a change order to add grading and dirt work to be completed by the contractor, Western Engineering, at a cost of $105,847 for the east mile of work on 835th Road, prior to 8 inches of asphalt being applied. The dirt work is expected to begin on Monday, April 17.
— Reviewed written reports and reviewed and processed claims.