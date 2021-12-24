MADISON — Work is continuing on updating the comprehensive plans of Madison and Pierce counties.
At the Madison County commissioners meeting this week, Lowell Schroeder from Five Rule Rural Planning provided an update on the latest phase. The update is funded primarily from a grant from the USDA Rural Development.
“This phase of the project will be called inventory of assets and current conditions,” Schroeder told the county board. “Eventually that will lead up to providing all the background information that we need for the comprehensive plan update.”
The next phase of information gathering also will include a survey that has been developed by University of Nebraska at Kearney staff and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development staff, he said.
Schroeder said Heather McWhorter, zoning director for Madison and Pierce counties, will look at the survey before it is distributed.
At some point in early 2022, the Madison County Joint Planning Commission will have a public meeting to talk about land use and recommendations for future land use development within the county.
When the survey is ready to be accessed, it will have an online link. There also will be an option for paper surveys, with an envelope and postage attached. Some direct emails to groups, such as ag producers, also will be used, Schroeder said.
“We’ll get them out after the first of the year,” Schroeder said. “We’ll have them out three to four weeks and then we’re hoping to get the data tabulated.”
The plan will be comprehensive, covering such items as agriculture use, energy production, grain storage, housing and other topics. When completed, the plan will provide guidance for cities in the county to use when making zoning decisions.
Pierce County is also part of the effort and is further along in its updating process.
McWhorter said Pierce County had the hard copy surveys available at the clerk and treasurer’s offices. That might be something Madison County would offer as well.
The surveys also will be able to be narrowed down for communities, so that responses for Newman Grove or Madison, for example, can be separated, McWhorter said.
Schroeder said the surveys are designed primarily to be directed to the rural areas. Those completing them are asked to select where they live, such as a farm residence, rural residence not associated with agricultural land and the nearby communities.
There also is an option to choose living outside the county because some landowners live outside Madison County.
Schroeder said nobody knows what the future holds, such as what type of requests might be coming in five years. But with planning and input from the public, the county can be in a good position to provide guidance for the planning commission and county commissioners when zoning requests are made.