MADISON — Continuing to maintain a police force is expensive, especially for small towns.
On Wednesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved having the county provide law enforcement services for Meadow Grove.
Sheriff Todd Volk said the village had been using a part-time police officer. Most of the time, it had been an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.
With some of the newer requirements that are upon each law enforcement agency, it can be expensive. Along with wages, there are costs to maintain a vehicle, buy new computers and keep up with training and new procedures.
Based on talks Volk had with the village, Meadow Grove has requested a sheriff’s deputy to work 35 hours a month. Obviously, the sheriff’s department will spend more hours than that there, including regular county patrol, he said.
The deputy’s hours will include enforcing the town’s ordinances and dealing with such things as parking, junk or chicken complaints or whatever ordinance violations occur, Volk said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if the county has enough deputies to handle the additional work.
“Even before this, I was going to come to you and ask for more personnel,” Volk said, but the county will make it work.
The amount the village will pay will offset the additional expenses for the county. The contract is similar to what other counties have done. Volk said the county isn’t going to make a profit but will try to recoup most of its costs.
The contract was approved by the village board in December and was approved 3-0 Wednesday by the county board. It begins April 1,and is for 2½ years.
This is the first time — at least in recent years — that Madison County has provided all of a town’s law enforcement services. The funds that Meadow Grove will pay the county will go into the law enforcement budget — not the general fund.