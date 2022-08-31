MADISON — Owners of taxable property in Madison County should be on the lookout for a pink postcard arriving in the mail in mid-September.
It will notify them of another budget hearing that Madison County and possibly some other taxing entities will hold.
The extra public hearing is because of the Property Tax Request Act passed in the 2021 legislative session. The act is commonly referred to as Truth in Taxation.
Two weeks ago, the Madison County Board of Commissioners was confident it could escape that hearing, which is now required when certain local governments’ property tax requests exceed the prior year’s request by 2%, plus the percentage of real valuation growth.
The meeting two weeks ago was held before the county knew its new valuation numbers. Those came two days later, and the news wasn’t as good as hoped, at least as far as “real growth” is concerned.
The county’s valuation grew $234 million (5.3%), but the “real growth” grew $82.8 million, or 2%. “Real growth” is the value of new construction or property improvements.
All of that meant the county could ask for roughly 4% more ($654,000) in property taxes — 2% allowed plus the 2% for real growth — without having a Truth in Taxation hearing. The budget as presented for review at Tuesday’s board of commissioners’ meeting showed a possible $3.4 million hike in the tax request.
Even after the board went to work cutting $550,000 from the road and bridge budget and agreeing to lower the tax asking by using $1.5 million to $1.7 million from the inheritance tax fund, the result was still a tax request hike of more than $1 million.
Board chairman Troy Uhlir said one aspect of the tax request being higher is that cash on hand to begin the budget year is down $1.5 million from a year ago. One reason for that is the county isn’t receiving $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds this year.
The $1.2 million for COVID received last year was added to the general fund cash reserve so an equal amount was cut from the tax request.
This year, that amount needs to be added back to the tax asking.
As it stood after the budget review, the county is eyeing a property tax request of roughly $17.8 million to $18 million, which is $1.15 million to $1.3 million higher than last year.
The 2022-23 tax levy is expected to be closer to 39 cents to 40 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, which is up from this year’s levy, 37.42 cents.
Uhlir and other board members made it clear it wasn’t the county offices that caused the higher-than-expected tax request. The proposed general fund office portion of the budget is $21,039,820, which is $34,919 less than a year ago.
“I can’t express enough how much everybody has toed the line on this,” said Anne Pruss, county clerk.
Uhlir said the general fund office total is less even considering that the board allowed raises of 6.5% in the new budget.
The sheriff’s department budget is up $502,688 because of the new positions the board approved adding in July. However, the county will offset most of that increase ($483,155) by merging the communications center with the City of Norfolk.
The county attorney’s office budget shows a $161,919 increase. That’s because of grant funds the county isn’t receiving this year that need to be replaced.
The road and bridge fund was where significant cuts were made Tuesday. The board agreed to remove $150,000 budgeted for trucks and cut $400,000 of the $600,000 budgeted for armor coating.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the county has been aggressive in buying equipment the past few years so removing the $150,000 set aside for trucks and more money for other equipment isn’t kicking the can down the road.
“I think we’re just saying, ‘Hey, we can stop. You know, we can’t do this forever, but we can do it this year.’ ”
In reference to that, Uhlir said that when he first came on the board, the county was spending about $600,000 a year in equipment repairs and maintenance and now is spending closer to $250,000.
“So, by getting rid of some of the old equipment that we were constantly repairing and replacing with new, we’re seeing dividends,” Uhlir said.
The county hopes to complete nearly 15 miles of asphalt overlay work that wasn’t done this year but was included in the 2021-22 budget. The $5 million that was budgeted carries over to the new budget.
The goal is to add another 9 miles of asphalt overlay at a cost of $3.2 million.
The board will continue to look at ways to pare the budget before its Tuesday, Sept. 13, budget hearing, to be at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.
The Truth in Taxation hearing will be Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
That Sept. 26 hearing also will include schools and cities in the county and Northeast Community College, but only if their budgets show they need it.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday at the Madison County Courthouse.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; other county employees; about 22 from the public; three media representatives.
Meeting lasted: 2 1-w hours.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved a special designated license for Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. for a fall event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch located at 55275 837th Road, Norfolk.
— Approved an increase in the county’s restricted funds authority from previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by state statue.
— Adopted the final levy allocations for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, and Norfolk, Madison County Agricultural Society and Norfolk Sanitary District.
— Approved Larry Nathan’s lot split at 54530 823rd, Madison.
— Approved the purchase of a low-pro dove trailer for Road District 3 from Ken’s Trailer Sales in the amount of $32,000.
— Postponed action on approving a new county employee policy and procedure manual after a short discussion with some county employees present.
— Agreed to having the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department provide flu shots to county employees.
— Acknowledged petty cash amounts as of June 30 in various county offices.
— Heard from members of the Patriots United organization about the need for election integrity.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.