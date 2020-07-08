MADISON — All some sporting enthusiasts want to do is have a place where they can shoot shotguns in a league and teach young people how to safely enjoy shooting sports.
All some adjacent neighbors want is to be able to enjoy the outdoors without having a lot of shotgun sounds disrupt that time.
It is hoped that some compromise might be able to be reached after the Madison County board of commissioners voted to send back a conditional-use permit for a trap and skeet shooting range east of Madison to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
The request was previously postponed in late May by the county board after an attorney discovered the applicant for the permit was not the owner of the property. In April, the joint planning commission voted 7-3 to forward the application to the county board.
The Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club has requested the permit for property at 55454 829th Road on land owned by Scott Long. The land is east of the northern part of the city of Madison, roughly a mile east of Highway 81.
There is an existing range on the property that has not been in use in recent years. The application calls for only shotguns to be used on the property, and there is space to the east to provide a buffer between the range and neighbors.
Tuesday’s latest discussions did not include extending the public hearing, but commissioners did ask questions of both sides. The board spent about an hour discussing it.
Mark Fitzgerald, an attorney representing neighbors opposed to it, previously argued that the permit was improper because the owner of the land was not the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club.
Doug Huttmann, president of the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club, said the owner of the property, Scott Long, has provided the club with a lease agreement.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said the permit is in the club’s name, but now Long has provided a letter of permission and a lease agreement.
The club would like to use the range for league shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. The league generally runs from June through August.
Several young groups also would like to use it. They include shooting clubs representing Lutheran High Northeast, Northeast Community College and 4-H clubs in Madison and Stanton counties.
The specific days for shooting at the club would vary depending on weather and the young members’ school and extracurricular challenges.
Other complicating factors are the number of young people shooting at a club — up to 25 — but there are two stands that can feature five in each stand. That means there would be young people waiting to shoot.
Generally, each of the clubs would like to shoot twice a week. The clubs have a shooting facility in Stanton County, with hopes to shoot through the end of the year.
The young people would always be supervised with volunteer coaches, several people said.
Ron Schmidt, commissioner, said he isn’t concerned about safety for the neighbors so much as he is concerned about the noise. None of the neighbors are within the county’s setback regulation of 1,320 feet.
“The blast is going right at them,” Schmidt said, noting that many people have just been annoyed by blasts from July 4.
Schmidt said in a way, this is a similar situation. Almost every night of the week, the neighbors will be dealing with shotgun blasts.
“I’m all for being able to shoot. I love to shoot. I’m just not sure this is a compatible site for this amount of shooting, simply because of the nearness of neighbors,” Schmidt said.
It would have been better if this could have been worked out with the neighbors ahead of time, he said. Now the county must come up with the restrictions. The club will think the restrictions are too strict, while the neighbors will think they aren’t strict enough, Schmidt said.
There also was some renewed concern about the applicant not being the owner.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said he believes the issue has been resolved with the letter and lease agreement.
Smith said the law is designed so that the owner must give consent for a conditional-use permit so that a stranger or someone can’t just apply for a conditional-use permit on someone else’s property. The letter and lease show there is consent, he said.
Fitzgerald said he doesn’t believe the question over the conditional-use permit not being the owner has been resolved.
Regarding the location, Huttmann said gun ranges elsewhere in the state are located in city limits, so they didn’t try to work with the neighbors because they didn’t think it would be a big deal.
There is high-density housing in Papillion, for example, just 300-some feet away from a range, he said.
Schmidt said the difference with Papillion, however, is the gun range was there first. When the houses were built, the people buying the houses knew there was going to be a gun range there.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county board is looking for options that will satisfy everyone.
Uhlir said he is for the shotgun range and for the neighbors. It also looks as though there is a place for the clubs to shoot until the end of the year.
“I want to start over,” he said.
Sean Beaudette, a member of the club, said the members want to be good neighbors. They also hope this can be a temporary location.
Beaudette said the Northeast Nebraska area is somewhat of a “desert” for ranges, with not many available. It is hoped that perhaps the old Norfolk dump site can be turned into a possible range, but there will be funding issues, Beaudette said.
Maybe the City of Norfolk and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission can come together and get funds together to get a range site developed, Beaudette said.
The season for high school is usually January to May, although there can be some shooting in the fall.
Fitzgerald said it was a little odd because when the joint planning commission considered the application, McWhorter recommended putting restrictions on when the hours of operation would be. Yet the application was approved without any restrictions on hours, he said.
That April meeting was the first time the joint planning commission had participated in a Zoom meeting, and there were difficulties with some of the participants and commissioners hearing all the comments. Although some specifics were discussed for hours of operation, it ultimately was forwarded to the county board with no limits on when shooting might take place.
The county board’s vote to send it back to the joint planning commission was 3-0.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Joe Smith, county attorney; at least four other elected officials, 10 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 18 minutes, including as a board of equalization, seven hours, 40 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved Scott Schmidt’s lot split at 54880 830th Road, north and west of Madison. Commissioner Ron Schmidt declared a conflict of interest and did not vote on it.
— Approved a letter to Nebraska Department of Economic Development supporting a request to repurpose the county’s economic development revolving loan fund to be used for improvements to the Madison Art Center located in Madison.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an engagement letter with Morrow, Davies & Toelle, P.C. for audit services for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
— Appointed William Hatterman to serve as a member of the Madison County Veterans Service Committee for a five-year term from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2025.
— Approved a joint advisory committee to provide dispatch policy direction, issue resolution and budgetary review for a joint communications center to be located in the City of Norfolk communications center.
— Noted a tort claim filed by Ausman Law Firm of Omaha on behalf of Max M. Paulson. The county board is working with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association on how to proceed.
— Reviewed the 2020-21 fiscal year budget requests.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.