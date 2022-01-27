MADISON — Madison County residents, your opinions matter. That’s especially true of those who live in rural areas or small towns.
Lowell Schroeder from Five Rule Rural Planning is asking residents to complete a survey that will be used to determine land use and recommendations for future land use development within the county.
The Kearney-based company had done planning work in Pierce County recently and has been selected to update the Madison County comprehensive plan after proposals were sought.
The survey can be completed several ways. They may be found at MadisonCounty2032.com online or hard copies may be picked up at the Madison County Courthouse. In addition, there is a QR code than can be accessed for people to complete it on their phones.
The survey has been developed by University of Nebraska at Kearney staff and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development staff. It takes about 15 minutes to complete and covers such topics as reasons a person lives in Madison County, the quality of such services as roads and broadband, a person’s understanding of such zoning, getting a building permit and what priorities should be to help the county to grow.
The deadline to complete the survey is Sunday, Feb. 13. If completing a hard copy, it must be postmarked by then.
The surveys will be able to be narrowed down for communities, so that responses for Newman Grove or Madison, for example, can be separated from Norfolk and other towns.
The surveys are designed primarily to be directed to the rural areas. Those completing them are asked to select where they live.
There also is an option to choose living outside the county for landowners who live outside Madison County.
County officials said they hope to have high participation in the survey. With planning and input from the public, the county can be in a good position to provide guidance for the planning commission and county commissioners when zoning requests are made.