MADISON — Heavy rains in early May caused road issues for residents in southern Madison County who asked that the county do more to improve drainage.
With reports of spots in the southern part of the county and northern Platte County getting 6 to 8 inches of rain at the time, corn stalks from fields reportedly blocked a few culverts and caused a mess for a few farmers to clean up.
One of the property owners asked the Madison County Board of Commissioners last week if the county was going to pay him for the time he spent fixing fence and cleaning up debris left after the heavy rain.
The area in question was between 551st and 552nd on 824th Road. The man said because the road was built up by construction when it was improved, he now has flooding issues.
Commissioners said the road was built up a few years ago, but it was about 8 inches. They said the private land to the north of the road actually has been built up more and has caused issues with water backing up because it serves as a dike.
The man asked that the county take down the obstruction, but commissioners said they didn’t have that authority.
Commissioners also said the reason the road was built up 8 inches was because it was low. Residents from the area, including some at last week’s meeting, complained the road was full of puddles.
There also was disagreement over how much the road was built up, but commissioners said county road crews who surveyed it last month determined it was 8 inches. A low water crossing was left so water could get to the other side.
Commissioners said part of the issue is the lay of the land and recent weather. Before the rain, there was a dry winter followed by lots of wind, which blew the corn stalks into ditches and fence lines.
When all the rain fell hard and fast, it took the stalks, which went to the culverts and a bridge in question and helped to back up the water for awhile, causing the flooding issues.
The man said trees in the ditches also are causing a problem because the water can’t get through. Commissioners disputed that there are many trees in the ditch.
Finally, commissioners said what happened in this area isn’t much different from many places in the county. Oftentimes, the county is cleaning out culverts or replacing culverts that get plugged from dirt or stalks, especially after heavy rains.
It didn’t appear there was an immediate solution to the problem, especially if there are heavy rains in a short time. Part of the problem is there are ox bows that are slowing the water down once it goes under a bridge, commissioners said.