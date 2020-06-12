MADISON — Over a two-week span at the end of May, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department successfully shined a spotlight on seatbelt use during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Law enforcement officers wrote five citations for seatbelt violations. The purpose of the campaign — which included the Memorial Day holiday weekend, one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year — was twofold: to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy, with effective communication to road users on the importance of seatbelt use.
The campaign kicked off with a collaborative “Border to Border” effort, a one-day national seatbelt awareness event coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons.
“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign was a real success,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “Through our enforcement efforts, we believe we made progress. We don’t measure success by number of tickets issued. It’s about reaching people and promoting a simple, lifesaving habit.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2018 were unrestrained. During this year’s campaign, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged law enforcement nationwide to issue seatbelt citations to anyone caught in violation of the law — during the day and especially at night, when 56% of those killed are unrestrained.
By adding patrols at night and training officers on specific techniques to catch nighttime violators, the campaign — and the nighttime focus — was a “major success,” Volk said.
Deputies had 99 contacts with the public during this period, and 35 citations were issued for multiple violations. This year proved to be difficult with all the obstacles with the COVID-19 epidemic.
“My deputies worked hard and safely through the conditions to help educate the public with seatbelt usage,” the sheriff said.
A pre- and post-wave survey was done to see whether the enforcement was a success. A 10% increase in seatbelt usage was found in Madison County at the conclusion of the mobilization.
“The goal was to educate the public and save lives,” Volk said.
The national seatbelt use rate in 2018 was 89.6%. The Click It or Ticket campaign exists for the remaining 10.4% who still don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained on the road.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot