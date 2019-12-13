MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners were updated this week on efforts to build the local NRIN connection in Northeast Nebraska.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk provided the Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network update, which provides a path for more redundancy for the county in its statewide radio system.
Madison County will likely have six or seven towers connect to the system. The tower near the jail building by the courthouse in Madison has some weather damage, making it unsafe to put any new equipment on it.
Volk said hopes are that the system can be connected with fiber near the Madison water tower.
The NRIN Northeast section covers 11 counties, with plans to use existing commercial radio towers, NPPD towers, city towers and state towers. The number of towers a county needs varies because of the size of the county, population and the topography of the land.
Shane Weidner, Norfolk public safety director, said the NRIN project has probably been going on for about 10 years. The Northeast Nebraska section is one of the last to get connected, along with the North Central Nebraska area.
Some of the difficulties have included finding funds for it, Weidner said. “They can only do it as Homeland Security dollars come forth,” he said.
One of the vital aspects of NRIN will be to connect dispatch centers across the state. The potential data sharing is tremendous, Weidner said, including the possibility of video arraignments in court.
“It’s highly secure, and it is for public safety alone,” Weidner said.
The system, which has yet to be completed, is governed by local government bodies.
Another aspect deals with dispatchers. With radio and 911 systems operating over IP networks, the NRIN system can transport the data back and forth to the dispatch centers that act as backups. This enables one dispatch center to serve multiple counties as needed. It also allows for dispatch sharing.
One of the NRIN requirements will be for local government bodies to pay for the insurance for the equipment.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to acknowledge the Region 11 board’s directive to have staff seek insurance quotes for the NRIN equipment. Region 11 includes Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties and the City of Norfolk.