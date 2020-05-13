MADISON — When it comes to roads and bridges, the Madison County commissioners are dealing with a lot of moving parts and sought to get some direction on Tuesday.
The county board discussed and ultimately approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for inspections of 41 bridge structures. Commissioners also sought assurances from Dick Johnson, the Madison County roads superintendent, that he will make sure the engineering for various road projects gets completed on time.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county has nine overlay projects that must be bid, a bridge replacement on 838th Road that may be total replacement or just the jump spans, another bridge project with Stanton County and other projects.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on,” Uhlir said, noting that the county needs to get the projects ready for bid in case there are contractors who can complete them yet this year.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt, who lives in District 1, said he didn’t get any bridges replaced last year, but he needs six bridges to get replaced this year.
Johnson asked him why there weren’t any bridges completed last year in his district. “Probably because we didn’t get them engineered,” Schmidt said.
Following more discussions, commissioners said efforts would be made to get them completed on time as much as possible this year.
Also during the meeting, commissioners said restrictions are being loosened at the courthouse, but it is far from being open as usual.
Uhlir said people still need to make appointments to come to the courthouse, and more court cases will take place. Only those with business will be allowed in the courtroom, with no extra people, he said.
The State of Nebraska seems to be pushing for county court to resume. “That’s kind of out of our control,” Uhlir said.
While in the courthouse, people will need to do social distancing and will be encouraged to wear masks. If they have weakened immune systems, they probably should wear masks or conduct business by mail or email.
“We went down a rabbit hole,” Uhlir said. “It’s going to take us a long time to get out of that rabbit hole.”
Schmidt said the relaxing of restrictions means people will have to take more responsibility for themselves, but it is manageable.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; Eric Stinson, commissioner candidate; two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 32 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved motor vehicle exemptions and tax list corrections.
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved right-of-way agreements with Donald L. and Joy N. Bauermeister for permanent easements for $6,800.
— Approved right-of-way agreement with Cara M. Hoehne and Megan M. Halpin for permanent easement on 841st Road in an amount of $1,000.
— Approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for inspections of 41 structures in 2020, at a cost of $145 per structure.
— Authorized the county board of commissioners to extend hosting teleconference or video conferencing meetings until June 30 if authorized by executive order from the governor of Nebraska due to the COVID-19 virus.
— Acknowledged receipt of COVID-19 disaster declarations from Christ Lutheran.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Madison County Bank.
— Approved a program agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for a county bridge match program.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.