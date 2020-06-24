MADISON — There was good news Tuesday as the Madison County board of commissioners began early budget preparations for the next fiscal year.
Only one fund — data processing — was over the 2019-20 fiscal year budget allocation. Commissioners approved a motion to move $1,146 from the miscellaneous general fund to data processing to cover that projected overage.
The current county fiscal year ends June 30, with the new one starting July 1. The county typically holds budget discussions in July and August and a public hearing on the final budget in September. Funds are set aside each year to cover projected expenses until the new budget gets approved.
Commissioners did make some observations about the next budget on Tuesday. That includes recommendations that county offices try not to increase office expenditures while keeping employee wage increases to 2%.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said if the projected valuation increases are up as anticipated, it will lower the levy based on about same amount of tax asking.
Uhlir said he knows what it is like from both sides. As a business owner, he has experienced what it is like to get hit by higher valuations. As a commissioner, he wants to provide for the county.
“We’re coming out of a hard economic time,” Uhlir said. “Money is tight. I know in my business, it’s tight. It’s not been a good start to the year.”
Uhlir said if the valuations are up as much as expected, it doesn’t make sense to him to leave the levies up and grab more tax dollars — unless there would be a purpose for it.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said this is a hard time for businesses to experience increased valuations, but he understands why the valuation increases were needed.
Christian Ohl, another commissioner, said a lot of states are facing difficulties funding education. In Nebraska, as everyone knows, schools are funded heavily by property taxes, he said.
“A lot of other states have other tax revenues, and their tax revenues are down significantly,” Ohl said.
Uhlir said he has been contacted by people who have been hit hard by significant increases in commercial valuation.
The county could try to appeal the valuation increases to the state’s Tax Equalization & Review Commission, but there isn’t a lot of chance it would be successful, Uhlir said. What the county can control is spending, and that will have an impact on what happens to the levy, he said.
Schmidt said agricultural land values went through a similar jump as commercial now about eight or nine years ago.
“It hit hard,” he said.
Commissioners said they do not set the valuations. They are determined by market sales and must fall within state-established ranges.
Commissioners said they are going to ask each of the office supervisors to freeze their budgets — except employee wages who could have up to a 2% increase.
For offices that have special circumstances, they are asked to be at the next county board meeting on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss it.
Besides the county, other significant users of property taxes are public schools, Northeast Community College, cities and towns and natural resource districts.