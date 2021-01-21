MADISON — In their annual reorganization meeting Wednesday, members of the Madison County Board of Commissioners were reminded that being a commissioner involves a lot of meetings.
The board made appointments, including to all the county and regional positions that usually involve a monthly meeting with each appointment.
Commissioners also welcomed Eric Stinson to his first meeting. Stinson already had been sworn in, and he represents the only district made up entirely of Norfolk.
Stinson replaces Christian Ohl, who declined to seek reelection after eight years.
Troy Uhlir was reelected county board chairman, and Ron Schmidt will continue as the vice chairman.
Uhlir said commissioners are usually appointed to at least four or five boards.
“NorthStar Services is an example. It is one of the boards I am on. We have lots of assets in NorthStar. ... I think it is important that we (the county) have that seat at the table to make sure they are running efficiently,” Uhlir said.
“I thank my officials for their fellow support,” he said. “You have to serve in order to be able to lead. This is part of the service that we do outside of these (commissioner) meetings.”
Other appointments were:
— Social Services Board chairman: Eric Stinson; vice chairman: Troy Uhlir.
— Board of Equalization chairman: Ronald Schmidt; vice chairman: Eric Stinson.
— Overseer of courthouse, jail and grounds: County board.
— County physician: Midwest Health Partners.
— County law librarian: Monica Rotherham.
— County highway superintendent: Richard Johnson; liaison: Troy Uhlir.
— Planning and zoning administrator: Heather McWhorter.
— Veterans service officer: Gregg Hanson.
— County weed superintendent: Donald Svitak.
— Madison County Health Board: Midwest Health Partners, Anne Pruss, county clerk, Todd Volk, sheriff.
— Budget committee: Anne Pruss, Richard Johnson, Troy Uhlir, Nancy Scheer.
— Northeast Nebraska Area Agency of Aging: Eric Stinson, alternate: Ronald Schmidt.
— Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation: Ronald Schmidt, Troy Uhlir.
— NorthStar Services: Troy Uhlir; alternate: Eric Stinson.
— Region 4 Behavioral Health System: Ronald Schmidt; alternate: Troy Uhlir.
— Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Administration Board: Troy Uhlir; alternate: Ronald Schmidt.
— Elkhorn Valley Local Emergency Planning Committee: Troy Uhlir; alternate: Eric Stinson.
— Region 11 Emergency Management: Troy Uhlir; alternate: Eric Stinson.
— Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator: Ronald Schmidt; alternate: Eric Stinson.
— Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition representative: Eric Stinson; alternate: Troy Uhlir.
— Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District: Troy Uhlir; alternate: Eric Stinson; non-elected official: Heather McWhorter.
— Norfolk Area Economic Development Council: Ronald Schmidt; alternate: Troy Uhlir.
— Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department: Eric Stinson; alternate: Troy Uhlir; community representative: Linda Miller.
— Railroad Transportation Safety District: Ronald Schmidt, Eric Stinson, Troy Uhlir.
— Norfolk Area Visitor Bureau Advisory Board (ex-officio): Troy Uhlir; alternate: Ronald Schmidt.
— Safety committee chairman: Ronald Schmidt.
— Newspaper for publication of commissioners' proceedings: Norfolk Daily News from Feb. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022.
— Method of public notification for meeting of county board publication and online in Norfolk of commissioners and board of equalization: Daily News and posting to Madison County website at www.madisoncountyne.com.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; at least three other county officials, two from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 15 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the certification of the semiannual report for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Income for the six-month period ending, Dec. 31, 2020.
— Approved appointments of the following extension board members for 2021: Esmeralda Martinez, Lynn Reynolds, Kevin Kowalski, Aly Jurgensmeier, Juan Sandoval, Deb Lyon and Leonor Fuhrer.
— Awarded a contract to the low bidder, A & R Construction, in the amount of $1,732,294. for the Hadar Road paving project. Dick Johnson reported that there were two bidders. Work will begin in May and be completed by Oct. 31. The work includes the northern most 11-w miles of the road next to Pierce County. The final half-mile will be completed later and either resurfaced or rebuilt like the rest.
— Authorized the county board chairman to meet with courthouse officials to discuss closing the courthouse for Communications Room construction, possibly in July.
— Authorized the county treasurer to deposit and invest funds in designated county depositories.
— Received an update on 911 dispatch center and new radio system.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.