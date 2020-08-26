County participating in Drive Sober campaign

Norfolk police NDN
MADISON — Law enforcement in Madison County is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, law enforcement will work to put an end to drunk driving.

In support of law enforcement’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.

In Nebraska, there were more than 1,540 alcohol-related crashes last year. That is at least four alcohol-related crashes every day of the week. Those crashes are 100% preventable. Drunk driving accounted for about 30% of the motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2019.

Madison County officials will be out in full force through during the upcoming Labor Day week and weekend. Plans including two high-visibility enforcement zones. These will be located at First Street and Northeast Nebraska Industrial Highway and First Street and Sherwood Road. The date chosen will be Saturday, Aug. 29.

“My deputies do exceptionally well when it comes to finding impaired drivers, and they will be out in full force,” said Todd Volk, the county sheriff.

The enforcement wave begins Wednesday, Aug. 26, and goes through Monday, Sept. 7. Madison County requests that you contact law enforcement officers regarding any suspicion of impaired drivers on the roadway. Madison County always appreciates help from the public. Call 402-454-2110.

