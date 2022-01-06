MADISON — Madison County’s elected officials, who have been toward the bottom of pay with similar-sized counties, will be getting raises over the next four years that should put them toward the top and middle with similar-sized counties.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to increase wages of elected officials between 8.3% and 19.4% over the next four years. The exact amount of the increase depends largely on the office and its comparison with other counties.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he and Anne Pruss, county clerk, reached out to elected officials and got some figures from the Nebraska Association of County Officials, comparing salaries.
Looking at recent figures, most of the county’s elected officials earned less than a 2% annual increase over the past four years, which benefited the county but put it toward the bottom of pay of similar-sized counties in most elected offices, Uhlir said.
“We wanted to push it a little and put ourselves up on the top end and hopefully at the end of four years, we don’t fall toward where we are toward the bottom,” Uhlir said.
Madison County’s elected officials are all working at least 40 hours a week, so there isn’t time to do a second job. And with some of the positions, like attorneys, it takes a significant salary for candidates to be willing to walk away from a legal practice, in addition to a willingness to provide a community service, he said.
The increases for the county commissioners over four years are about 4.4% over the four years. They will be $1,000 in the second and fourth year of the next term, with no increases in the other two years.
Uhlir said commissioners aren’t full time for the most part, although they certainly do have more than just attend meetings every two weeks. Duties include attending all the committee meetings they are assigned, dealing with road issues for their districts and listening and communicating with constituents. Madison County doesn’t have engineers for each road district.
“I think we feel as commissioners, we are probably all right (as far as pay),” Uhlir said. “Some weeks I’ll put in 40 hours and some weeks it might be 10 or 15 hours, depending on the week. 2019 was tough. We had a lot of hours with the flood.”
Uhlir said trying to be fair to constituents who pay the salaries and the elected officials to be in line with other counties is a challenge. Add in recent inflation, and it becomes more difficult because the county board is setting salaries for four years, he said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said Madison County is fortunate because its elected officials do work full time. Schmidt said he has spoken to other counties where the elected officials do not spend 40 hours on the job and aren’t always aware of everything taking place.
“We have elected officials who not only make sure it gets done, but are part of the process,” Schmidt said.
Still, Schmidt said he is bothered by comparisons with other counties. With Madison County’s increase, the other comparable counties have to increase to stay with Madison County, and it becomes “self perpetuating.”
“This is Madison County,” he said. “We should not be worried about what Adams County or any other county is doing with their employees. We need to take and do what’s right for Madison County.”
Madison County’s comparisons included Adams, Hall, Washington and Dodge counties.
At one point, the commissioners discussed cutting some of the increases from elected officials and giving them to the staff who work under them. Schmidt said if the county cut about one-fourth of the increase, it could then provide about a 5-cent-per-hour additional raise for staff, which would amount to about $100 per year. The county has 178 full-time employees.
Uhlir said part of the problem is that some of the positions that have been filled recently have been increased in wages to get them filled. At that rate, some of the staff begin to start getting near what the elected officials are earning, he said.
Matthew Headley, Madison County public defender, said by increasing the elected officials’ salaries, it provides more room for the employees to have their salaries increased. And to have good employees, they have to be paid accordingly, he said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said a lot of time was put into the comparisons and increases. He also said to keep and retain quality employees, the county needs to keep up with wage increases.
The county board voted 3-0 to increase the wages. The increases vary, with the majority of the increases of 14% to 16% over the next four years for the 11 offices.