MADISON — The Nebraska Association of County Officials, which represents all 93 counties in the state, has planned some opportunities for Madison County and other county officials to learn more about county government services and operations.
One of the ways is through continuing education, with officials who complete 30 hours of continuing education becoming eligible for certification from NACO.
Elaine Menzel, a Lincoln attorney working for NACO, said a county board equalization workshop will be Wednesday, June 7, in Kearney. That same day will be the beginning of the county board workshop, continuing until Thursday, June 8, Menzel said.
Topics for the county board workshop will include broadband, jail standards, elections, human resources, mitigation and area threats.
There also is a workshop for clerks, registers of deeds and election commissioners on Wednesday through Friday, June 14-16, also in Kearney.
Menzel said NACO has purchased some land in Ogallala to establish an office near the Panhandle that will include a computer division. Groundbreaking is planned for June, with the office hoped to be opened about 18 months later.
One of NACO’s principle roles is to advocate on behalf of county government at the federal, state and local levels. NACO’s policy positions are designed to advance the interests of all Nebraska counties.
West Point will be the host of a legislative conference on Thursday, Oct. 12. The purpose for it being in West Point is the past president, Judy Mutzenberger, is from there.
The annual conference will be Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 13-15, again in Kearney.
District meetings in the fall will be Friday, Sept. 15, at a location to be determined.
The National Association of County Officials will meet Friday to Monday, July 21 to 24, in Austin, Texas.
Menzel discussed the events earlier this week when she was in Madison for the county board meeting.