MADISON — It’s not just radio systems and dispatching that is getting updated in Madison County.
Earlier this month, the Madison County Board of Commissioners discussed upcoming technology projects and its annual contract with Precision IT of Norfolk.
One of the challenges the county has is getting programs that will handle all the county department needs. In the past, the county had an information technology specialist, Dick Day, who wrote many of the programs that the departments still use.
Part of the challenge is that there isn’t anyone on staff now who can write new computer programs or change the existing ones to keep up with changing needs. Another challenge is to integrate all the programs so information can more easily be shared and used between offices.
Dan Spray of Precision IT said he would meet with county staff from the various departments to see if budget software can be written to integrate with QuickBooks, which is an accounting software program readily available.
One of the benefits of using a national program is updates can usually be handled without extra work.
Madison County Assessor Jeff Hackerott said QuickBooks would allow his office to read the data from the register of deeds office in regard to 521 real estate transfer statements and the actual deeds that are filed.
“It saves us from going over there (assessor’s office) and flipping through all their books and either making copies of or jotting down notes on basically what’s there,” Hackerott said.
The assessor’s office then could read data from the register of deeds from its own office, he said.
The program that the assessor’s office uses now works well but could be updated. Thus, it doesn’t need to be the highest priority, Hackerott said.
Spray said he and his team would meet with all the departments, find out what they do and what their needs are from the computer system. Then if the departments are open to change, they can adapt programs that should save the county money by “not having to reinvent the wheel.”
“Then we just write the components we need to, to accomplish the end goal and then everybody wins, in my opinion,” Spray said.
One of the advantages of QuickBooks is it is a universal system that isn’t going away. If it ever would change — years down the road — it would be supported, county officials said.
The county started a services contract with Precision IT when Day retired. The contract has two aspects, one for support and one for an on-site presence, which began last fall.
Spray shared figures with the county commissioners on contacts and work orders. Based on the data and feedback from employees, changes were made.
The changes include having someone from the company at the courthouse two days a week instead of three days, saving the county about $1,000 a month. Those funds will go toward updating software, enabling the county to stay within budget.
In addition, the county has another contract to have someone come on Wednesdays, which will be maintained. The bottom line is there will be someone from the company at the courthouse three days a week. The days with on-site support will be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he would like the county to get going on the software changes.
The county board also went through some of the programs that had been created and decided not to continue them, such as a program to make certificates for county government day or another program to make phone lists. Some of these programs can be replaced by other programs the county has with the use of spreadsheets, commissioners and county employees said.
County employees said Day was extraordinary in going out of his way to accommodate employees. His responsiveness was appreciated, but sometimes some employees could become dependent on him, including creating programs that might not have been needed because people didn’t know how to use some of the existing programs they had.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to have Spray and Precision IT begin the software updates, along with the three-day work schedule.