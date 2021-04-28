MADISON — For decades, Madison County has been providing people who move onto a new place in the country with up to a 30-foot culvert for a new lane — if needed.
And in recent years, with usually at least 10 houses constructed in the country and rising prices for culverts, the county is considering recouping some of those culvert costs.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, the county board discussed possible changes but took no action.
Jeff Schroeder, a road foreman, said the county’s policy is to provide up to a 30-foot culvert for access to one lane. The culvert size can be 18-inch, 24-inch or 36-inch, depending on what is needed.
“One guy gets a 36-inch culvert and the next guy gets an 18-inch culvert,” Schroeder said, which isn’t always fair.
Commissioners noted that culvert prices are rising and the supply is becoming more limited.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said there probably isn’t a fair way to do it because property owners can’t help what size they need.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he doesn’t think the landowner should pay full price, but the county might want to consider charging half the price of it.
Commissioners said the county already is installing the culverts and hauling the dirt without charge.
Dick Johnson, roads superintendent, said another possibility would be to have the county pay for up to a 24-inch culvert that is 30 feet long, with the landowner paying for anything larger.
Schroeder said the price of a culvert typically is about $25 per foot. And many culverts are longer than 30 feet because the sides of the lane slope outward.
Commissioners also discussed if there should be a minimum width for driveways, but Schmidt said he wasn’t sure he supported that.
“Why does the county tell the landowner that their driveway has to be so wide?” Schmidt asked.
Schroeder and Johnson said sometimes the lanes aren’t built wide enough because the owner is trying to save money. Then a trailer drops off and smashes the culvert.
In these cases, is if fair to ask all the taxpayers to pay for the costs to fix or install a new culvert, they asked.
Commissioners said they would discuss this issue again in the future when the other commissioner, Eric Stinson, can be present.