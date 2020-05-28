MADISON — The price was right, but the timing wasn’t.
As such, the Madison County board of commissioners conducted a phone call Wednesday to receive clarification from B's Enterprises of Norfolk on a bid in the total amount of $205,915.
The contract was contingent on delivery dates being toward the lower times indicated in the range that was provided.
Tim Braithwait, owner of B’s Enterprises, spoke to the county board on the phone. The delivery times ranged from seven weeks to 20 weeks, for example, on one of the first projects, a culvert for a road.
Dick Johnson, Madison County road superintendent, said the county needed more specific assurances of when delivery would occur.
Braithwait said it is difficult for him to get more exact times because he has to wait on the manufacturer, which also is supplying pipe for other counties.
There is only so much time and so much product that can be completed at once, he said.
Braithwait then got the manufacturer on another phone, and it appears that a suitable delivery schedule was worked out. The delivery calls for two of the four projects to be delivered in August and two in October.
In effect, two of the projects are toward the beginning of the times provided and two of the projects are toward the end of when provided.
The projects are known as Platte County-Humphrey, Madison Northeast, Battle Creek Southwest and Colfax-Howells.
Johnson said he would prepare a contract for B’s to sign with the delivery dates.
Braithwait and the manufacturer said they would both try to work with the county. It helps to know what is more important, timely delivery or price, they said.