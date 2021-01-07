MADISON — It’s tough finding help these days.
Just ask Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, who has been running ads, encouraging his own workers, employing some Norfolk dispatchers part time and continuing to try to hire more part-time and full-time dispatchers.
Earlier this week, he went to the Madison County Board of Commissioners to get approval to pay overtime wages for dispatch personnel to make up for the shortage.
Volk told the county board on Tuesday that his department is two positions down now and has been one position down for about a year.
In addition, there have been a couple of City of Norfolk dispatchers assisting. A couple of more have been trained and should be able to assist soon.
“They are learning the process here and hopefully will make the process of the switch over a lot easier, too,” Volk said.
With the future joint communications merger with the City of Norfolk, it has been more difficult to find new dispatchers because the county wants to make sure they are approved by the city as well, the sheriff said.
The county’s dispatchers have been covering the shortage by working extra shifts. Between COVID-19 and personnel matters that come up, some of the dispatchers have been working double shifts or a shift and a half, Volk said.
In the past, the county has tried to limit overtime pay and make it up with comp time. Comp time is time that can be taken off later at an hour and a half for each hour of overtime.
However, in an effort to boost morale, the sheriff sought paying some overtime on Tuesday.
“I’m asking to be able to pay overtime to my dispatchers only through the end of this fiscal year (June 30),” Volk said.
With the shortage of employees, the sheriff’s department is at 44% of budget through six months of the fiscal year. In addition, the clerical part-time salary is at 22% of budget through six months.
A concern with overtime is that a lot of income could get taken out of checks with extra taxes, although it was pointed out most of those funds should be returned when the employees file their tax returns.
Commissioners discussed several options, including paying some of the additional hours into retirement accounts or increasing limits on comp hours.
Volk said some employees might be about five hours over every two weeks while others are up to about 20 hours every two weeks.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the difficulty is when the county provides comp time, it is shorting the county in work hours later.
Volk said eventually the county will be OK, especially when the city and county dispatch services are combined. But until then, there is the consideration not to get too far behind with comp time or it will hurt coverage for future shifts.
In the end, the county board voted 3-0 to limit overtime pay to 30 hours or fewer per pay period for dispatchers.
Schmidt said he wants to make it clear that this is because of the unusual situation the county finds itself in with dispatchers.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, agreed. There has been a loss of employees and a significant amount of workload to get completed, he said.
“And he (Volk) has it in his budget now,” Uhlir said.