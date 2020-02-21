MADISON – One of the projects included in Madison County’s one-year plan is paving the road near the Madison County Courthouse.
Known as Main Street North, the county has an estimate to pay for a half-mile of it. Plans are to make a decision and discuss details of how costs will be shared with the City of Madison on Tuesday, March 3.
John Zwingman, a representative of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services in West Point, said he had discussed paving improvements on North Main Street from Fairground Road to the end of the city limits.
Zwingman said his company is going to be looking at soil borings and has received traffic counts and asphalt core measures from Madison County. That information will be used to determine what thickness and type of concrete to use for paving. The road now has up to 10 inches of asphalt.
Preliminary estimates have been prepared, with the project estimated to cost a little more than $800,000. The City of Madison and Madison County are looking at doing some type of sharing on it.
The City of Madison would like to have a sidewalk installed along the west side of the street. County officials said they don’t have any interest in putting in the sidewalk.
With the road torn up, the county is interested in having the road in front of the courthouse paved. The city limits end at the south end of the courthouse.
Zwingman said he would bring a cost estimate to the county courthouse north line to the March 3 meeting. The current estimates do not include the costs for surfacing the portion in front of the courthouse, just to the Madison city limits, which end at the south end of the courthouse.