MADISON — About $27 million in road and bridge projects over the next six years, including about $5 million in the coming year, were approved Tuesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the annual one- and six-year road plan, which is used as a guide for road and bridge projects.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads superintendent, said the county is required to have a public hearing and discuss the one- and six-year road plan by March 1 of each year. The plan previously had to be submitted to the state but now only has to be kept in the county files.
The plan identifies projects for the current calendar year and the next six calendar years, although that can be switched around if needed, Johnson said.
Madison County’s three road foremen, who helped to put the plan together by submitting their list of projects, were on hand for the public hearing as well.
And with the new soybean crushing plant going in north of Norfolk, the county will need to reconstruct First Street from Nucor Road to the Northeast Industrial Highway. Also, the county will reconstruct the west half mile of Nucor Road to First Street.
The plant is scheduled to open in 2024, so commissioners said they would have to get those two projects completed next year. The reconstruction likely will be concrete with more than 100 trucks going in and out daily.
Johnson said given how wet it was around Old Hadar Road, there’s a chance First Street might need similar treatment before it is paved with concrete. More will be known after soil borings are completed, he said.
Also related to the soybean plant, the county will try to find out where most of the traffic to it will be coming from. With it possibly coming from Highway 81, the county might look at having a dedicated right turn lane coming off of First Street allowing merging into traffic, Johnson said.
Other highlights include:
— Asphalt overlay projects, which will be bid next week.
— Three bridge replacements with culverts that will be bid in March.
— Replacing the Eisenhower Avenue bridge near Norfolk in 2024.
— Replacing a bridge with a box culvert on the north-south road by the Tyson pork plant in Madison.
— Replacing a few other bridges with box culverts around the county.
— Resurfacing part of the Enola Road.
— 835th Avenue from the county line to Highway 81.
— About 2 miles of First Street from a feedlot north.
— 536th Road near Tilden.
— About a mile of Sherwood Road, on which the City of Norfolk will split costs.
— Part of Producers Road.
— Part of Monroe Avenue, which the City of Norfolk could split.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said at this point, it looks as though the county has enough funds set aside to avoid bonding.
There are challenges, however, as it is uncertain how many companies will be bidding on projects and oil has increased significantly in price.
Commissioners made one addition to the six-year plan. They added Eisenhower Avenue from 37th Street to 49th Street, which already carries considerable traffic and will have a new housing division added.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; three road foremen; one from the public and three reporters.
ACTION ITEMS
— Authorized the board chairman to execute an agreement with City of Norfolk for North Fork riverfront project in the total amount of $250,000. The county will provide the funds over three years. The project was discussed extensively earlier this month.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic materials, armor coat gravel, road gravel, grader blades and culverts for the 2022 year and set the bid opening date of Tuesday, March 29.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Stanton County for receiving bids for the Stanton County overlay project.
Reviewed written reports and processed claims.