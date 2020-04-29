MADISON — Once it is safe to do so, Madison County officials would like to meet in person with their employees.
The reason is to see if they can find a way to get their health insurance and drug prescription coverage needs met while taking advantage of a cash-in-lieu program.
On Tuesday, the Madison County board of commissioners discussed the possibility of such an employee meeting while holding at a Zoom meeting with Judd Allen, a representative of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, and Jim Daubert of First Concord Benefits Group, which administers the county’s benefits plan.
Madison County, like many other government and private entities, began a cash-in-lieu program a couple of years ago. Through it, eligible employees who don’t enroll in the county’s health insurance may receive a monthly stipend.
For those who elect not to have single insurance coverage, the county pays $350 a month. For family, it is $500 a month.
Madison County was one of the first to offer the cash-in-lieu program for Nebraska counties in 2017. Allen said there are now almost 40 in the state that do so.
Allen said NACO would be pleased to offer meetings to explain it to those employees interested when it is safe to do so.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said Madison County had 27 employees who took the cash-in-lieu last year. Employees who opt out typically have alternative insurance, such as Medicare or an employee’s plan.
The county needs to let NACO know by July 1 and plans to discuss it again in late May.
The county also might consider increasing the amount it offers to employees based on what other counties offer.
At one time, $350 looked to be attractive to employees, but now that might be on the low end, both Allen and Daubert said.
Daubert said typically for employees it is $400 a month, which makes it attractive enough to generate interest.
“You actually have about a dozen or so 65-year-olds who could benefit by going to Medicare,” Daubert said. “At this point, we don’t have any of them.”
Typically in most counties, at least 50 percent of them age 65 or older take advantage of it, Daubert said.
Madison County offers good health insurance, so it probably takes a good cash-in-lieu program to get interest in it, especially for a senior citizen who has never purchased health insurance before, he said.
Even at $400 per month, the county would still save money because it would be less than paying the health insurance premium for the employee.
The county board did not take action and will continue discussions during the second meeting in May.
ALSO DURING the meeting, commissioners expressed support for all the efforts to keep the Tyson pork plant operating as the Madison plant deals with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he knows both employees and farmers in the region who will suffer greatly if the plant shuts down.
Uhlir said he has spoken to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. After some initial resistance, the company has been cooperative and doing whatever is recommended to keep employees safe, he said.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said he also would like to commend Madison Mayor Al Brandl for keeping informed on what is happening at the plant and in the community.
“He’s been on top of it,” Schmidt said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for inspections of five structures due for a full fracture critical inspection in 2020, at a cost of $1,980 per structure.
— Approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for inspection of a driveway bridge at a cost of $3,570.
— Approved an agreement with Western Engineering Company for construction of asphaltic concrete overlay projects for the county.
— Approved Tucker’s lot split, which is located south of the intersection of 545th Avenue and 843rd Road of Battle Creek.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.