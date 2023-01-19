MADISON — Madison County could be leaving money on the table.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners is considering that possibility as rising interest rates are enabling money not being used immediately to earn interest, including some checking accounts.
Commissioners asked Donna Primrose, the county treasurer, to participate in discussions Wednesday during the annual organizational meeting.
Primrose was called in when the county board was going through its list of annual appointments that cover everything from the newspaper where the county proceedings will be published to board members serving on committees.
One of the appointments is the list of depositories where Madison County will deposit its funds from Feb. 1 of this year to Jan. 31, 2024.
In recent years, the interest on most deposits didn’t yield much return. That changed recently, however, when a second year of high inflation has resulted in many banks raising interest rates on loans and deposits, including some checking accounts.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said the county is in a different situation than most businesses or even other government entities.
That’s because a major portion of its revenue — real estate taxes — arrives at two times during the year. Then the county uses the funds over several months, so the county is sitting on large amounts of funds for a short term until the funds gradually decrease while covering expenses, Uhlir said.
The county approved the following banks where deposits can be made. The banks must meet certain obligations, including securing the funds.
The banks are BankFirst, Norfolk; Citizens State Bank, Newman Grove; Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust, Norfolk; First Nebraska Bank, Valley, which has a Norfolk bank; Frontier Bank, Madison; Madison County Bank, Madison; Midwest Bank, Norfolk; NPAIT/PMA Financial Network, Lincoln; Pinnacle Bank, Madison; and Union Bank & Trust, Lincoln.
NPAIT/PMA stands for Nebraska Public Agency Investments and Trusts, which is available to public agencies in the state. More than 200 public institutions participate.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned what the interest rates were that the county was getting.
Primrose said it usually has been about 2.5% as of late. NPAIT advertises it as higher, but she isn’t sure as she hasn’t used it.
Primrose said she tries to always use local banks in the county. One of the new ones that was recently added was First Nebraska Bank, which has a Norfolk bank and asked to be included.
And if one of the banks raises its interest rate on returns, the others will usually match it, she said.
Schmidt said as a government entity, he believes the county should try to get the maximum rate it can.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he believes NPAIT would be worth checking out. It states that it is offering 4.2% and it has daily liquidity, he said.
“But they’re not local,” Primrose said. “I don’t know. I guess you guys have to decide.”
Schmidt said he understands the idea of trying to stay local, but when putting numbers behind it, there can be a lot of funds there the county is missing. The county also has had other revenue such as ARPA funds that isn’t spent immediately, he said.
If the county has $5 million carried over, on average, the difference of 1% could be $50,000 in a year, he said.
“Guys, I want to stay local,” Schmidt said, “but this is a business. We have to run it like a business, too.”
Primrose said she would invite NPAIT to send a representative to a future meeting to answer questions from the county board.
As long as the money can be movable and it generates 1% or 2% more interest, it could add up to a couple of hundred thousand dollars over a year, commissioners said.
Primrose said to keep in mind that the money has to be movable. There are times when the county might spend $1 million or more and then she needs to get the cash ready to cover a check, she said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Donna Primrose, county treasurer; Todd Volk, sheriff; one from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour.
ACTION ITEMS
— The Norfolk Daily News again was chosen to be the county's official newspaper. The newspaper also posts all legal notices on its website.
