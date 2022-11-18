A few years ago, Madison County began issuing permits for shouses.
The buildings, which are popular in many parts of the nation, combine a shop or shed and house. Among the benefits is that they are generally cheaper than a regular house, allow builders flexibility, can combine a hobby and living quarters and can be located in areas where traditional houses can’t be built.
With their growing popularity, however, issues have arisen.
On Thursday evening, the Madison County Joint Planning Commission began discussing characteristics that could be used to help define them.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said it would be useful for the county to have a working definition of them.
The county has received complaints about a shouse that was built where a garage was not allowed, but the shouse appears to be used that way.
Along with meeting all local, state and federal building codes, one proposal would require them to have at least 900 square feet of habitable space and at least one habitable room with not less than 120 square feet of gross floor area.
Commissioner Steve Abler questioned the need for at least 900 feet of habitable space.
“I have seen some less,” Abler said. “They have the utilities and they have the kitchen and they have a bunk. And then there are others that have rooms — second floors even sometimes.”
Merlin Oswald said rather than focus on a minimum square footage, he would like to see that they contain some of the areas like a house. That would include a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom and living area, he said.
A question arose on how the county assessor assesses the value on them.
McWhorter said she didn’t know. The county charges its building permit fee on them based as a house with an attached garage, she said.
Among the requirements being proposed would be that all shouses have toilet facilities with water, a bathtub or shower, kitchen area and sink. They also would be required to have heating and cooling systems as required by local and state codes.
Commissioners said they also wonder whether the requirements for a shouse should be different depending on the area proposed.
As an example, the regulations should be different for a shouse in a residential area as opposed to a rural agricultural area or a rural residential area.
No formal action was taken following the discussion.
McWhorter said at some point, the definitions can be brought back for consideration and a public hearing held. She asked the commissioners to think about the suggested definitions and bring back any changes they would like at a future meeting.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Travis Amen, Ray Flood and Steve Abler.
Members absent: Merlin Milander, Roger Acklie, Zach Westerman and Stan Schapman.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; Joe Smith, county attorney; six members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: One hour.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to approve a preliminary plat for Dan Evans of Meadow Grove. The preliminary plat is for Timber Claim Acres, which is a nine-lot subdivision in southern Meadow Grove and consists of about 9.5 acres. Evans said he originally bought the land, seeking to put livestock on it, then learned it was zoned residential. All the utilities are there but electricity. Megan Eckert spoke in favor of the plat, noting that the area is zoned for residential use. Nobody spoke against it, but one person had questions, including whether the road would be paved. McWhorter said according to the village code, it would require paving and sidewalks. Commissioner Ray Flood said small towns need more housing, and this will help meet that need. Commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend it for approval. The preliminary plat is scheduled to next go to the Meadow Grove Village Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. If it is approved there, it will come back to both entities with the final plat.
— Commissioners discussed and approved defining a shouse in more details. A shouse is a combination of a shed and a house.
— Conducted a public comment session. Lawrence Sinclair had complaints about the building permit process. There will be a story in Saturday’s Daily News.
— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter. Topics included a replacement on the commission for the late James Prauner. A replacement has been found and is likely to be approved by the county board next week. Also, there will not be a December meeting unless there are at least two items of business.