MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners faced difficult decisions this year in preparing the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
With several major capital expenditures, a need to increase wages, many major road projects and no significant valuation increases, commissioners wrestled with choices as they tried to keep the levy at the same level as last year.
Before the discussions began, the levy was projected to increase about 1 cent from last year. Following the discussions, they made several changes on road projects and lowered the levy by an additional half-cent. Their actions included taking $220,000 in additional funds out of the inheritance tax fund.
Even with that action, the county is projected to have a little more than $1,780,000 in inheritance tax funds. The county usually keeps about $2 million in the fund for reserves in case something catastrophic occurs.
In the end, the projected levy is expected to be about 37.50 cents per $100 of valuation. Last year’s levy was 36.99 cents.
Since the last budget discussion, the county learned Tuesday that the county’s property tax valuation was $4,390,064,651, which is a 3.27% increase over the previous year.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, who serves on the county’s budget committee, led the budget discussions. Uhlir said the general fund office fund increased a little over $2 million this year.
“We have some capital acquisitions that are going to be kind of a one-time deal — the electrical system, the phone system and part of the HVAC system that needs to be replaced,” Uhlir said.
Just about everything in the courthouse is original equipment, he said, so it isn’t surprising there is now a need for upgrades and replacements, Uhlir said. The courthouse was built in 1977.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said some of these things have been deferred but now must be dealt with.
Uhlir agreed. He said it is such that in the courthouse electrical room, if something breaks down, the county may not be able to find replacement parts.
Another one-time expense includes moving the county’s dispatch center to the Norfolk Police Division this fall and combining services. In the future, however, there should be a savings, Uhlir said.
Wages are another expense, with the county increasing pay about 3%. The county also hired Zelle, a Lincoln human resources firm that has assisted other counties with hiring and employment issues.
Among other things, Zelle is expected to assist with updating the employee handbook and determining how holiday pay should be treated for employees who work 10-hour shifts instead of eight-hour shifts but still complete 40-hour work weeks.
The biggest issue, however, is to help address and possibly implement a pay scale that would be based more on merit.
“I think we would have seen a lot bigger increase than 3% had we made that (switch to merit),” Uhlir said. “We’re not comfortable doing it ourselves. We want some help.”
Ultimately, the county wants to make sure it is paying wages comparable to other similar-sized counties, Uhlir said. The county has budgeted $36,000 for Zelle to assist.
Some merit studies indicated the county was lower than other similar-sized counties, and several elected officials said they have been having difficulty hiring new workers.
Commissioners are scheduled to have a public hearing on the 2021-22 fiscal year budget on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.
Overall, commissioners have put forth about a $53.2 million budget, which is up about 7% over the previous budget of $49.7 million. The general fund, which pays for much of the day-to-day activities, is up 10.6% to nearly $21.7 million.