MADISON — Following a brief executive session, the Madison County board of commissioners directed the county attorney to work with Tax Evaluation Inc. to work out details of a contract.
The Lincoln-based company was hired by the county to conduct real estate appraisals.
Before the executive session, Joe Smith, county attorney, met with the county board to discuss the situation.
The company had a two-year contract signed with the county in 2018, with the company scheduled to provide eight days of work in 2018 and 2019. There were some issues over the days worked in one of the years, with the county seeking those days made up in 2020.
This year, the company conducted commercial real estate assessments for the county. Madison County typically hires a company to help conduct real estate appraisals because it doesn’t have a big enough staff to conduct them all.
Tuesday also was the first day of real estate protest hearings for the county board, which met as a board of equalization in the afternoon to begin the hearings.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said the county has 98 protests filed so far. Property owners have until the end of the month to file their protests.
Last year, the county had about 200 protests, she said.