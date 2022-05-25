MADISON — Madison County officials and an attorney representing a couple who need a bridge repaired or replaced are trying to work out an agreement.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to have Joe Smith, Madison County attorney; Dick Johnson, the county’s road superintendent; and Jason Doelle, an attorney representing the couple; work out a satisfactory arrangement.
The county board took that action after initially discussing the issue in March and then again on Tuesday. After about a 10-minute update from Smith and Doelle, the county board met in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss negotiation plans.
After the executive session, the county board voted 3-0 to have Johnson and Smith meet with Doelle to work out the agreement.
Doelle represents Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, who own the bridge in question at 1741 340th Ave., which is rural Newman Grove and located in Boone County.
A contract from 1940 appears to require Madison County to maintain the bridge. Doelle said on Tuesday, it appears the bridge was replaced once around 1967, but it needs to be replaced again.
It was stated in March that the bridge is over the Julsens’ driveway over the Shell Creek, which was rerouted from Madison County to Shell Creek into Boone County, according to the 1940 contract. Previously, two bridges existed for Madison and Boone counties.
Relocating the bridge was to the benefit of both counties at the time, according to the contract.
Smith said the contract is 82 years old, and he has discussed it with Doelle and another attorney representing the couple. The contract also says that Madison County has some responsibility for the bridge, he said.
Doelle said the bridge is wearing out.
“There’s going to be issues potentially if emergency personnel tried to cross the bridge now — fire trucks or ambulances — to get to the home,” he said.
This is the only access the couple has to the property. Based on the language in the contract, Doelle said they believe Madison County is responsible for the bridge.
Ron Schmidt, county commissioner, said he does question if Madison County should be expected to build a bridge that holds 80,000 pounds — like the size of some trucks now — or 25,000 pounds, which was more like the size from years ago.
The Julsens said even emergency vehicles are heavier than they were years ago. The bridge needs to be brought up to date, they said.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said one of the unforeseeable things the county board did in 1940 was put it in an agreement that was not foreseeable in 2022 to future boards.
The county board’s expectations in 1940 probably would have been different if they could have foreseen how much bigger vehicles would become, Uhlir said.
Madison County had proposed building a driveway for the Julsens as a compromise. Both the Julsens and Doelle said that would not be suitable.
The Julsens said in March that they use the bridge, but because of the shape it is in, they cross it with only passenger vehicles.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; Todd Volk, sheriff; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; about 30 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours and 35 minutes, including when the county board met as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax exemptions and corrections.
— Acknowledged receipt of public office bond of William R. Robinson Jr. as director of business services of Madison, Stanton, Wayne and Pierce 2.
— Approved the State Print Shop to be designated to print postcard pertaining to Property Tax Request Act (LB644).
— Approved contract with Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. for reappraisal specifications for revaluation of certain real property and authorization for the county board chairman to execute agreement.
— Approved appointments of the following Extension Board members for 2022:
Kevin Kowalski, Kara (Philips) Wondercheck, Juan Sandoval, Deb Lyon, Leonor Fuhrer, Esmeralda Martinez and Lori Pfeifer.
— Approved the 2022 holiday schedule to add June 20 to holiday schedule for Juneteenth holiday.
— Approved updates to LEOP manual.
— Acknowledged receipt of single federal audited statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
— Approved an agreement with Ewalt Law Office to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the Public Defender’s Office is unable to provide representation due to conflict.
— Authorized having the county highway superintendent make a study of the use
being made of that part of the cul-de-sac on Andy’s Lake Road lying north of the north right-of-way of Andy’s Lake Road.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Dawn Winkelbauer for a change of zoning from Agriculture Transitional to General Agriculture on property at 54931 843rd Road, Norfolk, along 838th Road.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Bronson and Jill Stonacek for a conditional-use permit to operate a medium confined animal operation of 525 head of cattle on property at 54931 843rd Road, Norfolk.
— Met with a representative from Globe Life Family Heritage Division about providing insurance services to county employees. A decision was postponed.
— Approved a road maintenance agreement with K Porter Construction Inc. regarding 37th Street from Eisenhower Avenue to Kaneb Road.
— Met with citizens regarding road construction and flooding issues between 551st and 552nd on 824th Road in southern Madison County.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.