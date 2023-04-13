MADISON — Region IV Behavioral Health System — or another agency that deals with issues caused by opioid addictions — could benefit from the latest class action settlement that Madison County has joined.
The county commissioners voted Tuesday to join the Nebraska Association of County Officials in a proposed settlement with five corporations for their role in the opioid epidemic that claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives and caused even more addictions.
Elaine Menzel, a Lincoln attorney working for the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), updated the county on the proposed second settlement. Menzel said NACO is looking to attend all 93 county board meetings this year to update counties on a range of issues, including the settlement.
The date to apply for the second settlement is Tuesday, April 18, and all but about 10 counties have joined it, she said. The eligible uses for the funds are the same as the prior settlement, with about three to four pages listed in the settlement.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said with the original settlement amount, the county had the funds go to Region IV. Because of the amount of the first settlement and paperwork, it was decided it would be best to go that way.
Pruss said on this settlement, she understands that joining this settlement enables the county to participate, but she questioned if it also allows the state to get a percentage of the funds.
Menzel said “probably,” as there is a state portion with it, including creating an opioid advisory group that includes county representation.
Depending on how many are in the class action lawsuit, that will determine the exact amount of the settlement. A spreadsheet indicates that Madison County will get varying amounts from 2023 to 2036, with the funds coming from Allergan, CVS, TEVA, Walgreens and Walmart.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said his only concern is based on the settlement, it looks like it is “front heavy,” with the amount going to the county proposed at roughly $117,000 over 15 years.
“In the last years, we are running into what we did with the first settlement — there’s not a lot of funds there,” Uhlir said.
That’s a concern because it does take time to figure out the paperwork and distribute the funds.
Menzel said attorneys for each of the companies came up with the settlements, based on product and other factors. It seems to be a sufficient amount of money to go after the settlement, she said.
Commissioners said they agreed but wondered if they’d need to distribute the funds or if they could go directly to Region IV or another agency.
Another possibility that was mentioned would be to assist inmates who are dealing with opioid addictions.
The board voted 3-0 to join round two of the settlement on Tuesday.
Pruss said there are three ways to submit the paperwork to join the settlement, and she intends to submit it electronically with assistance from Uhlir, the county board chairman.