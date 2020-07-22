MADISON — COVID-19 has changed just about everything for everyone.
A reminder of that was given Tuesday as the Madison County board of commissioners learned about how the county’s town libraries are still serving residents during the pandemic.
The Madison County Library Association consists of libraries in Madison, Battle Creek, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Newman Grove.
Because of the pandemic, only two librarians attended Tuesday’s meeting and only one spoke, giving a recap of what takes place at the Madison library. Some of the librarians sent letters to commissioners, informing them of activities.
Lori Porter, the director of the Madison Public Library, said it was “kind of an odd year.”
In Madison, the library was closed for a while because of the pandemic, but it still offered curbside services. In June, for example, it circulated 600 books, Porter said.
“Then we also did craft kits for the kids,” she said. “They could stop by the library and pick up craft kits.”
The summer reading program this year involved putting together packets. The Madison library has been putting out about 40 packets a week, Porter said, with the summer program ending next week.
“It’s encouraging to hear about those packets,” said commissioner Christian Ohl, “especially when families and children are left with no options because so many things are locked down.”
The county’s financial support has helped the libraries grow and better serve the communities and the rural residents who use them.
“We appreciate what you guys do,” Porter said. “We’re not asking for any more money this year. We’re good with what we got.”
The county typically provides the Madison County Library Association with funds. In recent years, the amount has been around $40,000, with the libraries then dividing the funds between them.
One of the ways the funds assist the libraries is to subscribe to Ancestry, which helps people look up genealogy information.
The libraries offer the international version of Ancestry, so researchers can go beyond when their ancestors arrived in the United States. It includes birth and death records.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said she is among the users of Ancestry, which is one of the tools she uses to update county voting records after people die so they don’t remain registered.
“We need a record to attach to their voting record in order to remove them,” Pruss said.
Porter said she knows all the county’s libraries have reopened to some extent and are providing as many services as they can.
“We’re all trying,” she said. “We’re all trying to keep going.”