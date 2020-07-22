Madison libraries

THE MADISON Public Library shares building space with a museum and is located downtown, about two blocks west of Main Street.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON — COVID-19 has changed just about everything for everyone.

A reminder of that was given Tuesday as the Madison County board of commissioners learned about how the county’s town libraries are still serving residents during the pandemic.

The Madison County Library Association consists of libraries in Madison, Battle Creek, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Newman Grove.

Because of the pandemic, only two librarians attended Tuesday’s meeting and only one spoke, giving a recap of what takes place at the Madison library. Some of the librarians sent letters to commissioners, informing them of activities.

Lori Porter, the director of the Madison Public Library, said it was “kind of an odd year.”

In Madison, the library was closed for a while because of the pandemic, but it still offered curbside services. In June, for example, it circulated 600 books, Porter said.

“Then we also did craft kits for the kids,” she said. “They could stop by the library and pick up craft kits.”

The summer reading program this year involved putting together packets. The Madison library has been putting out about 40 packets a week, Porter said, with the summer program ending next week.

“It’s encouraging to hear about those packets,” said commissioner Christian Ohl, “especially when families and children are left with no options because so many things are locked down.”

The county’s financial support has helped the libraries grow and better serve the communities and the rural residents who use them.

“We appreciate what you guys do,” Porter said. “We’re not asking for any more money this year. We’re good with what we got.”

The county typically provides the Madison County Library Association with funds. In recent years, the amount has been around $40,000, with the libraries then dividing the funds between them.

One of the ways the funds assist the libraries is to subscribe to Ancestry, which helps people look up genealogy information.

The libraries offer the international version of Ancestry, so researchers can go beyond when their ancestors arrived in the United States. It includes birth and death records.

Anne Pruss, county clerk, said she is among the users of Ancestry, which is one of the tools she uses to update county voting records after people die so they don’t remain registered.

“We need a record to attach to their voting record in order to remove them,” Pruss said.

Porter said she knows all the county’s libraries have reopened to some extent and are providing as many services as they can.

“We’re all trying,” she said. “We’re all trying to keep going.”

Tags

In other news

Cops: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

Cops: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

CHICAGO (AP) — The eruption of gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side that left 15 people wounded was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of a young man being mourned and a rival gang, police said Wednesday as the federal government planned to send more agents to t…

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

NEW YORK (AP) — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.”

DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away

DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.