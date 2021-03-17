MADISON — Norfolkans and area residents interested in learning more about the possibility of a convention of the states are invited to come to a gathering at the Norfolk Public Library later this month that is scheduled to include three state senators.
State Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Tim Gragert of Creighton are scheduled to attend the informal gathering. It will be on Friday, March 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library.
The Article V Convention of the States meeting will be to discuss the prospect of calling a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. In the past 10 years, various attempts to get more states to pass legislation in support have taken place, proposing such steps as setting term limits for Congress, requiring a balanced budget or even imposing term limits for Supreme Court justices, among other things.
“I just became aware of the Convention of States just a little over a month ago,” said Steve Jessen of Norfolk, who discussed it Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Jessen said with all the frustrations with the federal government, he wasn’t aware of the other way to amend the U.S. Constitution outside of going through Congress.
Most people are familiar with amending the Constitution by getting a proposal such as term limits ratified by two-thirds of both houses of Congress, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the states.
The other way to amend begins at the state level, where two-thirds of the legislatures ask Congress to call “a convention for proposing amendments.”
States would send delegates to this convention to propose amendments to the Constitution. Then, three-fourths of the states would ratify any amendments approved by the convention, either by their legislatures or special ratifying conventions.
The original founders of the U.S. wanted the states to be able to amend the Constitution as a means of checking a runaway federal government.
Jessen said he would like to see term limits enacted in Congress. It seems politicians for years are going to go in and change things, but too often they get entrenched and become part of the problem, he said. It causes people to lose hope, Jessen said.
There is legislation in the Nebraska Legislature now to join 15 other states in calling for the convention of states. There are now 31 states, including 15 states that have passed legislation, trying to get it approved.
“The public does not know of this at all,” he said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he is familiar with it and believes many people are as well. The problem is that it doesn’t become on the forefront of enough states at once, he said.
It would take 34 states to call for the convention.
“Early on in our country, this is how we set up a lot of the amendments to our country,” Uhlir said.
Limits of the convention include that only one article at a time may be addressed. It seems to be that if politicians don’t want to pass the legislation wanted by people, then this provides another option, Uhlir said.
Jessen said he has heard about concerns some people have that there could be a “runaway” convention, but that is unlikely. For one thing, each state decides who to send to the convention and the people who are sent cannot be politicians, he said.
Jessen said he is a volunteer. There are about 20 “ordinary people” like himself who have met and are trying to make more people aware of it.
The county board took no action. Uhlir said if people support the effort, they should call or email state senators and tell them to support Legislative Resolution 14.
Zack Steiner of Norfolk said he also supports the effort.
Steiner, another volunteer, said it is not a “liberal or conservative or Democrat or Republican” issue.
“This is an American thing,” he said. “It is written in the Constitution. There were four of the Founding Fathers who would not sign the Declaration of Independence unless it was written in there — Article V.”
Steiner said everyone has a networking ability. They can go about letting people know about it and then the public can make an informed decision.
“Ultimately, we’re just trying to spread the word about this,” Steiner said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; seven from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 42 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for Douglas A. Woken as treasurer/secretary for Madison Rural Fire District.
— Approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Association, for inspection of 186 bridge structures due for inspection in 2021 at an estimated cost of $145 per structure.
— Approved a settlement agreement with Austin Mutual on behalf of Farmers Coop for an auto accident that occurred last year and was handled by Nebraska Association of County Officials’ insurance carrier.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the Community Based Juvenile Services Aid Grant, and 2021-2023 Memorandums of Understanding between Madison County and Boone, Burt, Cuming, Knox, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute interlocal agreement with City of Norfolk for establishing Norfolk Madison (NOMAD) Tactical Response Unit and Law Enforcement.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Mindy Buckendahl for a conditional-use permit for a home on less than 40 acres west of the intersection of 834th Road and Highway 81. It is roughly 8 miles south of Norfolk. Plans are for a new modular home west of the existing machine shed.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use application of Dean and Jade Henery for a home on 16 acres west of the intersection of 945th Road and 544th Avenue.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.