MADISON — Members of the Madison County Board of Commissioners were given a chance Tuesday to learn more about a proposed $4.5 billion carbon dioxide pipeline that would go through Nebraska and four other states.
Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, has proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk.
In Madison County, the route would come up from Platte County, cross the southeastern part of Madison County diagonally and then go across northwest Stanton County and move diagonally to just east of Sioux City, Iowa, where it would connect with another route.
Another pipeline from Atkinson and Holt County would cross from the west to the extreme northeast part of Madison County, where a short segment also would connect from Husker Ag, between Plainview and Osmond.
Dayton Murty, a representative of CP Strategies of Lincoln, answered questions from the county board following a presentation on Tuesday. CP Strategies is a public relations firm hired by Summit Carbon Solutions to explain the proposed project.
Along with Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions is looking at capturing carbon in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.
Murty said there are 31 ethanol plants where state-of-the-art equipment along the route of the pipelines will capture carbon dioxide that otherwise would have been emitted into the atmosphere.
The county commissioners did not take any action Tuesday on the presentation or anything related to the carbon pipeline solutions.
“The point of this project is to enhance the long-term profitability of ethanol and agriculture. Ethanol and agriculture work together to add value across the supply chain, as well as create economic impact and jobs for rural America,” Murty said.
About 40% of the corn crop annually goes to ethanol. With carbon sequestration, the ethanol plants could be paid a premium, and this project would continue to help provide a key market for corn, he said. In Nebraska alone, the ethanol industry adds about $11.1 billion economic output and supports more than 39,000 jobs.
“The long-term viability of the ethanol industry is critical for the agricultural industry and rural America,” Murty said.
In Nebraska, the six ethanol plants that would be served are the Green Plains facilities in Atkinson, Central City, Wood River and York, along with Husker Ag between Plainview and Osmond, and Louis Dreyfus of Norfolk.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he also had been contacted by another carbon company that is interested in the county. That company is serving other ethanol plants in Nebraska.
Murty said he is aware of at least one other company looking at capturing CO2 and transporting it. He said the pipelines would be buried a minimum of 4 feet deep, with the diameter of the pipeline in Nebraska from 4 to 10 inches over its 315 miles. In other areas where the pipeline will connect, it will be up to 24 inches in diameter.
Murty said construction of the pipeline is expected to create from 14,000 to 17,000 jobs across the five states. Both union and nonunion labor and local contractors would be used, he said.
Once operational, about 350 to 460 full-time jobs will be created throughout the area, including a portion at each of the ethanol facilities.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk; at least six other county officials, four from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 30 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax credits and corrections.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Lori A. Pfeifer as treasurer of the City of Madison.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Duane J. Wessel as chairman of Sanitary and Improvement District 10, which is east of Norfolk.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Kirk Morgan as clerk of Sanitary and Improvement District 10.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding between Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) and the county to allow the Madison County Veteran Service Office to join the NDVA’s license as a user of VetraSpec effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.
— Set Tuesday, Feb. 15, as the public hearing date for the one- and six-year road plan.
— Approved the following appointments of the following Extension board members for 2022: Kevin Kowalski, Aly Jurgensmeier, Juan Sandoval, Deb Lyon, Leonor Fuhrer, Esmeralda Martinez and Lori Pfeifer.
— Authorized the county board chairman to sign the annual noxious weed department report to be filed with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Also, authorized the noxious weed superintendent to make findings described in the statutes and to issue and deliver notices pursuant to the Noxious Weed Control Act.
— Authorized the county treasurer to deposit and invest funds in designated county depositories.
— Ratified the appointments of commissioner Eric Stinson as representative and Troy Uhlir to serve as the county’s alternate representative on the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition Board of Directors.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.