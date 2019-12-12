MADISON — Youths who compete in 4-H seem to have more respect for authority.
That was one of the positive points made Tuesday to the Madison County board of commissioners about the basic workings of Madison County Extension, especially with all the work it does for 4-H.
“Hopefully we will have less people in jail because of 4-H,” said Lee Sherry, unit leader and extension educator in Madison County following her presentation.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said he agrees with Sherry.
Volk said as a 4-H alumnus and someone who has worked 20 years for the Madison County Ag Society — which puts on the Madison County Fair — he was worked with everyone on the staff and others before them. Volk said he knows the important work they do to promote 4-H.
One of the key programs for extension is 4-H, which provides educational opportunities to thousands of young people in Nebraska.
The organization is the largest research-based youth program in the country with more than 7 million members nationwide.
The mission is to empower youths to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnerships with caring adults.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said the extension staff has done a lot of great work for young people.
“We really appreciate the good work that’s happening, especially with the young minds,” Ohl said. “For the young minds and the young people in this community, it’s going to reap benefits for years and generations to come.”
Madison County has 18 traditional active clubs and 431 enrolled members. Last year, it offered 4-H School enrichment to 103 classrooms with 3,206 youths.
But 4-H is just one component of county extension. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners learned how extension works in nutrition education, including with the Master Gardener volunteers, helping to educate youths about nutrition and learning about the importance of physical activity and decreased screen times.
The commissioners also learned how extension provides such things as daycare training, in addition to helping young people prepare for college and obtain scholarships.