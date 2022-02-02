MADISON — Nearly 25 people representing volunteer fire departments, rural fire districts and rescue squads attended the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to discuss emergency radios.
The county board spent more than 30 minutes talking to the first responders to learn more about their needs and to get an idea how many emergency radios they will need.
After recently upgrading law enforcement radios in the towns when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office upgraded its radios, the county is trying to update all the towns’ first-responder radios. The City of Norfolk also upgraded its emergency radios for police and fire to the new state system just prior to that.
New upgrades to the towns’ fire and rescue squads should help to make all the departments able to communicate with each other, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
The county plans to pay for them with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act was about $1 billion, including $6.8 million for Madison County. Most area counties also received significant funds, although considerably less than Madison County.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, have been meeting with the county recently to discuss the need to upgrade radios countywide.
It isn’t expected to be cheap.
After hearing from the departments, it appears the county will need 151 handheld radios and 69 mobile units. The radios typically cost $6,000 to $8,000 each.
In addition, the county will look at putting up at least one more tower for enhanced coverage. The county has a tower near Norfolk and another that it rents from a radio station on Highway 32. The cost to put up a tower is roughly $800,000.
Then along with the initial costs, there will be ongoing costs, such as a monthly fee of about $13 per radio. The county is seeking to get some type of cost share with the towns and fire departments after laying out the funds for the purchase.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county wanted to get a better idea Tuesday of how many dollars they would be looking at. There are other requests for the ARPA funds, but radios seem to be a priority, he said.
“What may end up happening is we come to a dollar amount and then we say this is what we’re going to give you and then you can stretch it in each department of how you feel it would be best served,” Uhlir said.
Madison County has until 2024 to allocate the ARPA funds, he said.
Volk said since the law enforcement radios were updated, it has been discovered that that many other departments need to be upgraded, and some spots need improved coverage.
Representatives of Newman Grove said since the county’s dispatch service was shifted from Madison to the Norfolk Police Division, its coverage isn’t as good.
Another point some of the departments made was that they also work with neighboring counties, such as Platte, Boone and Antelope, so they want to make sure they can communicate with them as well after the upgrade.
Volk agreed. “We got to make sure we are able to talk with everybody,” he said.
Some of the department representatives said it isn’t like the radios are being replaced to waste money. Most of them are at least 15 years old, and the technology keeps changing.
Based on the comments made at the meeting and ongoing comments to Volk, Risor and the county board, the county will put a bid together.
Plans will be then to order from the lowest bidder, with the funds likely spent in the next fiscal year after June 30.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk, County Attorney Joe Smith, About 30 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 21 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax corrections and exemptions.
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for public official bond of Jean Higgins as clerk of Sanitary and Improvement District 13.
— Approved extending for six months the contract with Zelle HR services of Lincoln to the county.
— Tentatively agreed upon a donation to the North Fork Riverfront Project Agreement with City of Norfolk to be paid over three years, subject to approval from the county and city attorney.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.