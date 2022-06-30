MADISON — Summit Carbon Solutions strives to work with landowners and already has made more than 3,000 line movements based on landowner requests.
Ben Fuller — relationship manager for TurnKey Logistics, which represents Summit Carbon Solutions — told the Madison County Board of Commissioners recently that Summit wants to get the pipeline moved to landowners’ preferred locations.
Summit Carbon is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across five states to capture carbon dioxide and transport it by pipeline to an area around Bismarck, North Dakota. Around there, it will be injected 1 to 2 miles underground, where it will be permanently stored.
In Nebraska, the latest route projects 318 miles to serve six ethanol plants. The plants are the Green Plains facilities in Atkinson, Central City, Wood River and York, along with Husker Ag between Plainview and Osmond, and Louis Dreyfus of Norfolk.
Summit’s goal is to get 100% voluntary acquisition to secure easements. Negotiations with landowners start out at 115% of land valuation, Fuller said.
The construction start date is set for late summer 2023. From mid-June figures, the company has secured 6.45 miles of a proposed 24.85 miles in Madison County.
Summit is based out of Ames, Iowa, and has a range of investors, including John Deere and Continental Resources.
Along with the pipeline, Summit has proposed a carbon capture facility for Madison County at the Louis Dreyfus facility.
Commissioners said they hope the company doesn’t have to use eminent domain for easements.
“That’s our goal (not to),” Fuller said.
Brent Niese, project manager for Summit Carbon Solutions, said if landowners have an issue with the route across their property, the company will work to relocate it. That’s part of the reason for 3,000 line movements.
If there’s an issue, such as an area where a house is planned in the future, the company will work to reroute the path.
“If it’s a price issue, that’s also something we are willing to talk about,” Niese said.
Sometimes the company will make repeated trips to landowners to address their concerns. It’s not that they are given one proposal and told to “take it or leave it,” Niese said.
Fuller said the biggest issue with landowners so far may have been “tamping down misinformation.”
The pipeline is a noncombustible line, and there already are 5,000 miles of carbon pipelines in the country. The company also tries to make sure its pipeline is the lowest structure under any other utility lines, a minimum of 4 feet from the top of the pipe to the surface.
The thickness of the pipes in Nebraska will be 6 to 10 inches. That will require about a 3-foot trench during construction to bury it, Fuller and Niese said.
Summit is one of two carbon pipelines proposed for Madison County. Heartland Greenway is a Navigator CO2 project, which includes 160 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, with the carbon proposed to be transported to central Illinois, where it will be permanently stored deep underground.