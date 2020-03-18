MADISON — Nebraska’s primary election is Tuesday, May 12.
For now, Madison County is treating it like a regular primary election, with poll stations and early mail voting options.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said because of COVID-19 concerns, voters may wish to avoid going to the polling place. If so, they can request an early ballot.
“We deal with absentee ballots every election, so that’s not an issue,” Pruss said. “It is something that easily can be handled.”
Typically on absentee or early ballot requests, the ballots begin to be sent out 35 days in advance, so it gives the voters an opportunity to look over the candidates and issues.
As of Tuesday, there were not any ballot initiatives for Madison County, Pruss said, just candidates.
The last day to request an absentee or early vote application is May 1. Those requests may be mailed, dropped off or faxed in to the clerk’s office or dropped off in the drop box by the courthouse entrance on the south end of the courthouse. If mailed, they must be postmarked by May 1.
Pruss said she is still looking for poll workers for May 12.
“At this point, I would like to have individuals interested in working as a poll worker attend the training session. If we do run into a situation with poll workers unable to attend due to illness or whatever reason, I would like to have some backups,” she said.
Those interested in learning more should email the county clerk, providing their name, address and a way to correspond.