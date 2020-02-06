MADISON — An alert warning system is in the works at the state level that could eventually enhance alerts to people of emergencies through such devices as TV, radio and cellphones.
What’s known as the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) has been approved by the state and passed onto the federal level.
Bobbi Risor, who serves as the Region 11 emergency manager, and Shane Weidner, Norfolk public safety director, discussed IPAWS on Tuesday during the Madison County board of commissioners meeting.
Risor and Weidner presented the information during an update of the work that Region 11 completed during the past year.
Region 11 is made up of Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties and the City of Norfolk. It is governed by the Region 11 board, which is made up of county commissioners from each county and a Norfolk City Council member. Troy Uhlir serves as Madison County’s representative.
Risor said the emergency broadcast system works with the National Weather Service, Amber Alerts and the national broadcast warnings that scroll across TV screens.
How the enhanced information could be useful is if someone is driving in a car who has no access outside of the radio in the car or driving into a county where part of it is being evacuated because of flooding.
The system is expected to enhance current Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Additional enhancements and capabilities include:
— Increasing maximum character counts from 90 to 360 for messages.
— Adding support for Spanish-language WEA.
— Adding two new alert categories in addition to the Presidential, Amber and Imminent Threat categories.
“It’s a free service that we are trying to get going so we can tap into it,” Risor said.
The federal government could approve it within a month or take a year, she said. More information will be presented when it gets implemented, Risor said.
Commissioners also discussed Norfolk’s HazMat team, which responds to emergencies not only in the Region 11 area, but throughout Northeast Nebraska.
The team also may be called anywhere in the state to assist in the event of a hazardous materials emergency.
Commissioners said they know that if a tanker hauling diesel fuel is involved in an accident and there is a spill, the HazMat team is called. However, they asked if it is still necessary to call if about 20 gallons of spray are spilled by a farmer with a tank in an accident.
Weidner said the HazMat team is usually contacted by the Nebraska State Patrol or other law enforcement if needed. It used to be fuel spills under 25 gallons would be handled by local fire departments, but generally it is best to err on the side of caution if there is some doubt, he said.
And with spring eventually expected to return, there will be tornado spotter training in Norfolk and Neligh next month.
The training will be at the Lifelong Learning Center on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and the Neligh Fire Hall on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Training will be conducted by the National Weather Service in Valley.