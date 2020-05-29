MADISON — Construction and other factors appear to have increased traffic on a short, old gravel road just east of Norfolk that leads from Highway 35 to Eastern Heights.
As a result, residents of the area have reported some close calls with traffic and have requested to have Madison County and the City of Norfolk consider solutions, including closing one end of it.
Following discussion on Wednesday, the Madison County board of commissioners voted to have counters placed on the road to determine the amount of traffic, the type of traffic and the hours that Beverly Road is getting used most.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he was contacted by Jason Herbert, 301 Beverly Road, about concerns regarding speeding traffic, including heavy trucks that are leaving Highway 35 and going south to use it as a shortcut to reach East Norfolk Avenue.
Herbert reported that his son was nearly run over on April 7, and another family member was nearly struck. The concerns are with the increased traffic and the narrowness of the road and the condition of it to be handling so much traffic.
Ohl said when trucks use the road and meet another vehicle, the other vehicle has to get over and usually ends up on another person’s lawn or in the ditch.
“It really isn’t designed to handle the speed that some people use it as,” Ohl said.
Herbert, who spoke to the county board on Wednesday by phone, said a lot of the drivers speed on the road.
“We got pretty much anything but semis flying by there,” Herbert said. “I don’t think semis can make the turn to get on that road.”
Herbert said 11 years ago when his wife was walking the dog on a leash, a driver ran the dog over.
Now with his own kids and more traffic, he is concerned because cars are having to drive in the ditch or the lawn. He even clocked one driver with a radar gun and the car was going 50 mph, Herbert said.
One of the suggestions that Herbert offered was to close one end of the road, which would still allow residents to have access, but would keep it from being used as a shortcut. It isn’t always maintained the best, he said.
Other options briefly considered are to reconfigure the angle of the road from Highway 35 or make the road more curved.
Ohl said he spoke to a road foreman and the county can’t put gravel on the road because some wires are too low for dump trucks to gravel it. Instead, they use belly dump trucks.
Herbert said there are three landowners along the road. Herbert said he has spoken to the others and they would be open to closing one end.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he would like to get counters on it so the county has a better idea what it is dealing with.
Because it is within the City of Norfolk’s 2-mile jurisdiction, Uhlir said the city also will need to be involved in any action that might be taken.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said on Thursday that he was not familiar with the road and had not been contacted yet by the county.